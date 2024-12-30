Film Pick of the Week: That Christmas - review by Yvette Huddleston

That Christmas. Santa in That Christmas. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

This heart-warming animated feature makes for perfect festive viewing for all the family. Based on the bestselling children’s books by screenwriter and director Richard Curtis – who also co-wrote the script – it is set in the fictional Suffolk seaside village of Wellington-on-Sea where trouble is brewing in the run-up to Christmas.

As the film opens Santa (voiced by Brian Cox in rare cuddly mode) is recalling ‘that Christmas’ – he is doing his rounds with trusty reindeer Dasher (Guz Kahn), it is snowing heavily over Wellington-on-Sea and the blizzard is making it all a bit of a challenge. He is determined to make his deliveries though but as he consults his special Santa monitoring equipment, he can see there are some potential problems he needs to address.

The central narrative concerns lonely young Danny (Jack Wisniewski) who lives with his divorced mum (Jodie Whittaker), a nurse, and is looking forward to seeing his father who is coming to visit him for Christmas Eve. Danny is the new kid in town and because he is shy, he hasn’t made many friends yet. He has a crush of Sam (Zazie Hayhurst), a kind, rather anxious girl who is slightly in the shadow of her more extrovert twin sister Charlie (Sienna Sayer). Unfortunately, Danny’s father is unable to make it, due to the bad weather, and to top it all his mum is called in to work. He doesn’t get the message that school is closed and has to spend the day with formidable teacher Mrs Trapper (Fiona Shaw) who, it transpires later, is also a lonely soul.

That Christmas. Picture: Netflix

Over in another part of the village, a group of children are left in the care of practical older child Bernadette (India Brown) as her parents and other adults, including the twins’ parents, head out for the evening to attend a wedding celebration. It turns out that the children are left alone for a lot longer than planned when the snow causes severe problems on the return journey.