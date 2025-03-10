Film Pick of the Week: The Banshees of Inisherin - review by Yvette Huddleston

Brendan Gleeson as Colm and Colin Farrell as Padraic in The Banshees Of Inisherin. Picture: 20th Century Studios/Jonathan Hession.

Fourteen years after the modern classic In Bruges, the phenomenally successful hitman black comedy set in the picturesque Belgian city, writer-director Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were reunited for this wistful, dark comedy-drama.

Set on the fictional island of Inisherin, a remote, isolated community off the coast of Ireland, in the early 1920s as civil war is raging on the Irish mainland, it tells the story of Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), neighbours and friends. Padraic is a dairyman who lives with his unmarried sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) in a modest cottage (their parents having died a few years previously) with their small herd of cows and a miniature pet donkey. While Padraic, a gentle, not-too-bright man, seems content with his lot, Siobhan is more restless – an avid reader, she is clever, curious and capable of much more than what Inisherin has to offer.

Part of Padraic’s daily routine is to walk to the local pub around 2pm, calling in on Colm, a musician, composer and talented fiddle player, on the way. This appears to be a habit that has been going on for some time and Padraic seems to consider Colm as his closest friend. One afternoon, however, when Padraic calls round to Colm’s cottage, his friend refuses to answer the door and ignores him. It is strange behaviour and it is about to get stranger…

Colin Farrell as Padraic and Barry Keoghan as Dominic in The Banshees Of Inisherin. Picture: 20th Century Studios/Jonathan Hession.

When Padraic arrives at the pub there is much consternation from the locals that he doesn’t have Colm with him, they ask whether they have quarrelled. When Colm arrives the explanation he gives to Padraic is unequivocal – he just wants to be left alone, he finds Padraic dull and has decided he doesn’t want to waste his time on boring conversations anymore, preferring to focus instead on a new musical piece he is composing.

True to McDonagh’s characteristically grisly style, Colm comes up with a pretty radical plan to ensure that the hurt and perplexed Padraic adheres to his request for solitude. Every time Padraic speaks to him or tries to communicate with him in any way, he will cut off one of his own fingers, a sacrifice he is prepared to make, even if it affects his violin playing.