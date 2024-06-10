Film Pick of the Week: The Boys in the Boat - review by Yvette Huddleston

Bruce Herbelin-Earle as Shorty Hunt, Callum Turner as Joe Rantz, and Wil Coban as Jim McMillan in The Boys in the Boat. Picture: Laurie Sparham/© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Based on the true story of a US rowing team’s bid to compete at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, this feelgood sporting drama directed by George Clooney makes for inspiring family viewing.

At the height of the Depression in America, many of the young students at the University of Washington, apart from those with wealthy families, are struggling to get by. One such student is Joe Rantz (played by British actor Callum Turner) whose family has been torn apart by the Depression and who has been fending for himself since he was 14 years old. He lives in an abandoned pick-up truck, surviving on tinned food and is behind on the payment of his tuition fees. Then, fellow penniless engineering student Roger Morris (Sam Strike) tells him that securing a place on the rowing team comes with pay and lodgings. So they both try out for the team, along with dozens of other hopefuls, and are selected to be part of the crew of eight rowers plus a cox on the university’s junior team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are put through their paces on a strict training regime by taciturn coach Al Ulbrickson (Joel Edgerton) who has big ambitions for the team and controversially chooses them above the senior crew to potentially represent the US in the Olympics. The team is clearly talented and determined but they are up against Ivy League teams that have a lot of money behind them and higher-grade equipment at their disposal. After a series of heats, in which the team does exceptionally well, it looks like their place representing America at the Olympics is secured. However, Ulbrickson is then informed that they will need to raise more money in order to compete, not an easy task in such straitened times.

Thomas Elms as Chuck Day, Tom Varey as Johnny White, Bruce Herbelin-Earle as Shorty Hunt, Callum Turner as Joe Rantz, Luke Slattery as Bobby Moch and Wil Coban as Jim McMillin in The Boys in the Boat. Picture: Laurie Sparham/© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There are some inspiring set pieces on the water as the team train and go up against crews in David-and-Goliath-style encounters where they are the underdogs and it is assumed that they are beaten even before they get in the boat. It is very satisfying to witness those preconceptions being spectacularly shattered.