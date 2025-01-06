Film Pick of the Week: The Children's Train - review by Yvette Huddleston

A scene from The Children's Train. Picture: Anna Camerlingo/Netflix

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in Naples in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, this affecting Italian drama tells the story of one young boy’s experience of an initiative organized by the Italian Communist party to help children to escape poverty.

The so called ‘treni della felicita’ (happiness trains) transported children from the impoverished south of Italy to stay with host families in the more prosperous north for a few months to give them the chance of a better life with plentiful food, clothes and education for a few months at least. Based on a novel by Viola Ardone, the film is co-written and directed by filmmaker and novelist Cristina Comencini. In the opening sequence set in 1994 we meet Amerigo (Stefano Accorsi) a successful, acclaimed classical violinist and maestro who just as he is about to go on stage to perform is informed that his mother has died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His story is then told in flashback as feisty young eight-year-old Amerigo (an astonishingly mature performance from Christian Cervone) and his friends, permanently hungry and without shoes or decent clothing, scamper the streets of war-damaged Naples is search of opportunities to make a little money or find a scrap of something to eat. Amerigo lives with his single mother Antonietta (Serena Rossi) who struggles to look after him and though she loves him rarely shows him any affection. It is a complex relationship but Antonietta wants to do the best for her son and decides to send him with a group of several other children on one of the trains organised by the local Communist party, headed to Modena.

A scene from The Children's Train. Picture: Anna Camerlingo/Netflix