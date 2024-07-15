Film Pick of the Week: The End We Start From - review by Yvette Huddleston

Jodie Comer as Mother in The End We Start From. Picture: Anika Molnar. All Rights Reserved

Jodie Comer is always a compelling performer and in this timely and unsettling post-apocalyptic drama she is on top form as a pregnant young mother whose baby arrives at the same time as a serious environmental crisis.

Comer’s unnamed character is alone in her pleasant London ground floor flat, while her partner (Joel Fry) is away working. Eight months pregnant, she is taking it easy watching movies and eating snacks only vaguely aware that it is raining heavily and constantly outside. Then the power goes off, the rain increases and starts to flood the bedroom, just as her waters break and she is taken to hospital.

On awakening, she has little recollection of what happened, but the rain is still falling and, as Fry explains to her, a serious climate crisis is underway. The authorities are advising people to leave and find safety on higher ground, so the young couple and their baby boy Zeb travel north to stay with Fry’s characters parents (Mark Strong and Nina Sosanya). It seems they have been preparing for just such an event and have plenty of tinned foods and other supplies in store. There is a brief moment of happiness and familial togetherness, the sun is shining again, the grandparents get to know their grandson and they grow vegetables in the garden.

Then the food starts to run out and Fry, Strong and Sosanya go in search of supplies, leaving Comer and the baby at home to wait for their return. There are few actors who can hold the screen alone so well, but Comer is a commanding, authentic presence, skilfully conveying – with no dialogue – the mixed emotions of a new mother’s joy and her dismay and anxiety at the kind of world that she has brought her baby son into.