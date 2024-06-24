Anne Hathaway stars in this pleasing, easy viewing romantic comedy-drama based on the novel by Robinne Lee. Hathaway plays 40-year-old divorcee Solène who owns and runs a successful Los Angeles art gallery. She is a single mother to teenage Izzy (Ella Rubin) and trying to rebuild her confidence after a messy divorce from unfaithful husband Daniel (Reid Scott) who is now living with his much younger girlfriend. He has organised for Izzy a VIP ‘meet and greet’ with her favourite band at Coachella music festival. He is supposed to be accompanying Izzy and her friends to the festival but after letting them down at the last minute, it is left to Solène to take them (forgoing her planned solo hiking trip).

Although Izzy now dismisses the fresh-faced boyband August Moon as “so 7th grade”, she and her friends still agree to go to the ‘meet and greet’. Prior to that however, Solène accidentally meets the band’s charming lead singer Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) when she mistakes his trailer for the VIP restrooms. It is clear that the pair feel an instant attraction, but since he is in his early 20s Solène doesn’t even consider a relationship as a possibility. Hayes, on the other hand, acts on his feelings by turning up a few weeks later at her gallery, with his security team, and buying pretty much every artwork in the place. They discover as they chat that they both have trust issues – Solène since the breakdown of her marriage and Hayes since his parents’ divorce when he was just four years old – they begin to bond, and a tentative romance ensues.

When Izzy goes away to summer camp, Hayes proposes that Solène goes along with him and the band on their European tour. She resists at first but then agrees. It turns out to be a bit of a mistake and leaves Solène feeling a little humiliated and very conscious of their 16-year age gap. Nasty comments on social media don’t help despite, as Izzy points out, if it was an older man and a younger woman, no-one would be batting an eye. But Solène is concerned about the effect that all the media attention is having on her daughter…

Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell and Anne Hathaway as Solene in The Idea Of You. Picture: Amazon Content Services.