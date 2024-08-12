Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw. Picture: House Claw LLC/Eric Chakeen.

Based on a bizarre, moving and slightly disturbing true story, this biographical drama, written and directed by Sean Durkin, follows the fortunes of the famous (in the United States, at least) American wrestling family the Von Erich brothers.

Headed up by controlling patriarch and former wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), the four brothers are coached from the time they are able to walk to become wrestlers – although one of them, Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), briefly tries for a career as an Olympic discus thrower, scuppered by the boycott of the Moscow Olympics. Eldest son Kevin (Zac Efron) feels the responsibility for his younger siblings (it transpires, he is only notionally the eldest as an older brother died in a childhood accident at the age of five) and seems initially to be the one that Fritz has designated as most likely to become world champion.

However, Fritz is fickle and seems to enjoy playing his sons off against each other, openly declaring to them who his favourite is at any given time. His mostly silent wife (a fine performance from Maura Tierney in an underwritten role) looks on but does little to intervene. The action takes place in the early 1980s when the Von Erichs were big stars on the Texas wrestling circuit, running their own venue and taking part in various bouts, many of which were televised. When in a pre-match pre-recorded interview Kevin flounders and his younger brother David (Harris Dickinson) proves to be more media-savvy, Fritz transfers his affections to him and pushes him towards the world championship crown.

Lily James as Pam Adkisson and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. Picture: House Claw LLC/Brian Roedel.

It is sometimes tough to watch this kind of manipulative toxic masculinity in full flow and all credit to McCallany that he is unflinching in his portrayal – it is a chilling and utterly compelling performance. Despite their father’s attempts to drive a wedge between them, the brothers remain touchingly close, fond and supportive of each other. Youngest Mike (Stanley Simons) is a talented musician and that is where his passions lie. He has no interest in wrestling, but is forced into the ring when a series of, mostly preventable, family tragedies mean that he has no choice but to comply with his brutish father’s wishes.

