Film Pick of the Week: The Life List - review by Yvette Huddleston

Sofia Carson as Alex in The Life List. Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another from Netflix’s stable of contemporary romantic comedies, this is written and directed by Adam Brooks based on the bestselling novel by Lori Nelson Spielman.

It is a sweet enough, if not entirely plausible, story that contains a couple of narrative surprises, but overall goes along a fairly predictable arc. Having said that, sometimes sweetness and predictability is exactly what is needed. There is a lot to be said for a little escapism every now and then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sofia Carson stars as Alex, a young woman who appears to have lost her way a little. She has given up her job as a teacher and is working instead in marketing at her mother’s cosmetics company. She has also taken up with a slacker boyfriend, who works in a record store, of whom her family and friends don’t really approve. Alex is gently rebelling against their opinions about what she should be doing with her life, but it is pretty obvious she is not particularly happy. The youngest of three siblings – she has two older brothers – and the only girl, she is very close to her mother Elizabeth (Connie Britton). Then Elizabeth falls ill and dies. When it comes to the reading of their mother’s will, Alex’s brothers Julian (Federico Rodriguez) and Lucas (Dario Ladani Sanchez) assume that their sister will be given the CEO position at the company. However, Elizabeth bequeaths it instead to her daughter-in-law and for Alex she has something else.

Sofia Carson as Alex in The Life List. Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2025.

Attractive young lawyer Brad (Kyle Allen) explains. Elizabeth found a list that Alex made when she was 13 with all her life goals – ranging from being the best teacher, to doing stand-up comedy, and learning to play Clair de Lune on the piano and finding true love. Elizabeth would like her daughter to find her way back to her true self by completing the list, after which she can collect her inheritance. After each task, Brad will deliver a DVD of a series of recordings addressing Alex that Elizabeth made before her death. Initially sceptical (and angry), Alex eventually agrees to follow her mother’s wishes, embracing new experiences, revisiting childhood dreams and discovering a lot about herself along the way.