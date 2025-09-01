Film Pick of the Week: The Map That Leads to You - review by Yvette Huddleston
Swedish director Lasse Hallström brings a touch of class to this big budget romantic drama, based on the novel by J P Monninger, from Amazon MGM Studios.
It tells the story of twentysomething American Heather (Madelyn Cline) who with her college friends Connie (Sofia Wylie) and Amy (Madison Thompson) is on a post-university, pre-serious job trip to Europe. Heather is sensible, organised and driven – she likes to plan things and is looking forward to starting a high-profile job in finance in New York when she returns to the States. However, her plans are upended when, while the group are heading to Spain for their final European stop in Barcelona, she meets charming New Zealander Jack (KJ Apa) on an overnight train.
Jack is the opposite of Heather – he is impulsive, spontaneous and lives entirely for the moment – but what they do have in common is a love of literature and an admiration for Ernest Hemingway. It is clear from the off that there is a spark between them. Jack tags along with the three girls and then when the trio decide to go their separate ways for the last few days of their trip – Amy heads off to walk the Camino de Santiago to try and recover from a break-up and Connie signs up to a viniculture course with a newly-found boyfriend – he persuades Heather to join him for a few days before she flies home. Despite this very much not being on her itinerary, she agrees.
It turns out that Jack is on a very personal journey through Europe. He is following in the footsteps of his great grandfather who was a soldier during the Second World War, using his 1940s journal as a guide. Together the pair discover the sights and sounds of some beautiful places, get to know each other better, enjoy each other’s company, Heather relaxes and, inevitably, they fall in love. However, what Heather doesn’t know is that Jack is harbouring a sad secret that will have a profound effect on any possible future they might share.
While very little of this is remotely realistic in its portrayal of the backpacker experience – they stay in luxury hotels rather than low-budget hostels and hire expensive rental cars – but that is all part of its appeal. It is high-end, good-looking escapism, with a touch of emotional grit at its centre. The perfect way to spend an undemanding hour and a half.