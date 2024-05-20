Eric D Smith as Daniel Hennessy, Agnes O'Casey as Dolly Hennessy, Kathy Bates as Eileen Dunne and Maggie Smith as Lily Fox in The Miracle Club. Picture: Lionsgate/Jonathan Hession.

In 1967 in a working-class district of Dublin a group of friends are preparing for the annual talent competition, the first prize for which is an all-expenses paid trip to Lourdes.

There is Eileen (Kathy Bates), a mother of many, married to feckless Frank (Stephen Rea) who could really just do with a bit of a rest. Rea is not keen on her going but she enters the competition anyway with her two friends ageing Lily (Maggie Smith) and young mother Dolly (Agnes O’Casey). The three of them perform as a girl band called ‘the Miracle Club’ and they win the coveted first prize.

There is fierce rivalry for the tickets so they are delighted to be on their way to the famous French place of pilgrimage where in 1858 St Bernadette was supposedly visited by an apparition of the Virgin Mary. Shortly before they leave, local woman Chrissie (Laura Linney) who left under a cloud more than twenty years before, returns from America where she settled in order to attend the funeral of her estranged mother, who was the best friend of Eileen and Lily. Chrissie receives a very frosty welcome from the two older women and it is clear that whatever happened, there is some bridge building to be done. The kindly priest who is leading the trip to Lourdes offers Chrissie a ticket – and after some hesitation, she accepts.

Laura Linney as Chrissie Ahearn and Mark O'Halloran as Father Dermot Byrne in The Miracle Club. Picture: Lionsgate/Jonathan Hession.

Each of the women is seeking some kind of ‘miracle’. Eileen has discovered a lump in her breast which she is worried about, Lily has her own reasons for seeking redemption which may have some connection with the loss of her son who drowned as a young man and Dolly has a young son who is non-verbal; she is hoping that immersion in the healing waters at Lourdes might result in her little boy being able to speak. Chrissie meanwhile hopes to make some kind of peace with her own past.