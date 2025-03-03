Film Pick of the Week: The Order - review by Yvette Huddleston

Jude Law as Terry Husk and Jurnee Smollett as Joanne Carney in The Order. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on real-life events in 1980s America, this unsettling thriller from Australian director Justin Kurzel stars Jude Law as a world-weary FBI officer who is on the trail of a far-right white supremacist group known as the Order which in 1984 assassinated Jewish radio talk show host Alan Berg.

The film opens with agent Terry Husk (Law) being assigned to monitor the activities of the Order and travelling over to the Pacific Northwest to investigate. The organisation is led by the charismatic Bob Matthews (a chilling performance from Nicholas Hoult) and he and his close circle are making plans for some form of insurrection. To that end they have been carrying out a series of bank raids, raising money for weapons, recruiting others to their twisted worldview and building a community that lives by their heinous ideology. They have broken away from a more mainstream so-called Christian movement who preach the same neo-Nazi messages but who draw the line at violence. Matthews and his crew want less talk and more action. They are inspired by a book called The Turner Diaries, an actual work published in 1978 which, the film’s end credits explain, has been used as a template for far-right actions ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zach Baylin’s script, based on the book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, skilfully blends the high-octane, slickly executed action sequences with tense quieter moments of menace as Matthews and his gang spout their hateful views, all the while claiming they are God-fearing, family-loving Christians. There is a compelling race-against-time element too as Husk as his colleagues, including Joanne Carney (Jurnee Smollett) a long-term FBI associate and ambitious young local cop Jamie Bowen (Tye Sheridan), attempt to prevent whatever act of terrorism Mathews and his associates are clearly planning.

Jude Law as Terry Husk in The Order. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios. All Rights Reserved.