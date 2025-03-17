Film Pick of the Week: The Outrun - review by Yvette Huddleston

Saoirse Ronan as Rona in The Outrun. Picture: StudioCanal. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saoirse Ronan gives a raw, mesmerising performance in this thoughtful drama from German director Nora Fingscheidt based on Amy Liptrot’s acclaimed 2017 memoir that charted her struggles with alcohol addiction and celebrated the healing power of nature.

Ronan plays Rona, a young woman who was born to English parents on Orkney. Now in her late twenties she is a post-graduate student and has been living in London where she has enjoyed an exciting lifestyle of hard work and hard partying. However, her increasing dependence on alcohol has become a worry for her friends and colleagues and is poisoning her relationship with caring partner Daynin (Paapa Essiedu). After a particularly bleak incident one night – she leaves a pub so drunk that she puts herself in danger and is violently assaulted by a stranger – Rona realises that she needs to get some help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After entering a rehab programme, during which she candidly admits to the rest of the group that she misses the way alcohol makes her feel and confides to a fellow addict that: “I don’t think I can be happy sober”, she makes some progress and decides to go back to Orkney for a while. Her family situation there is complicated – she stays with her mother Annie (Saskia Reeves) who has found religion since she separated from Rona’s father Andrew (Stephen Dillane). Annie was no longer able to cope with Andrew’s bipolar episodes (made worse by his drinking) and, having sold their farmhouse, he is now living in a caravan while still farming their land.

Saskia Reeves as Annie in The Outrun. Picture: StudioCanal. All Rights Reserved.