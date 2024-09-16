Film Pick of the Week: The Promised Land - review by Yvette Huddleston

Mads Mikkelsen as Ludvig Kahlen in The Promised Land. Picture: Zentropa/Henrik Ohsten.

The always reliably excellent Mads Mikkelsen stars in what is essentially a Nordic Western – a very fine drama from Danish director Nikolaj Arcel, based on a remarkable true story from the 18th century.

Mikkelsen plays Captain Ludvig Kahlen, a retired soldier and illegitimate son of a nobleman, who in 1755 decides to go and live in the notoriously inhospitable area of Jutland. He approaches the King of Denmark’s advisers to ask for permission to establish a farm there and to build an agricultural settlement around it. The terrain is not suited to farming but Jutland is a favourite area of the King’s who is keen for it to be developed in some meaningful way. He is granted permission by the advisors who, for their own reasons, wish to keep the King quiet. They have no doubt that Kahlen will fail in his attempt.

Bleak weather and unyielding land greet him, but he has other problems to contend with too, most notably local landowner Frederik De Schinkel (Simon Bennebjerg) who does not want him to be there. De Schinkel is a despicable, sadistic man-baby who delights in beating and abusing his servants in particularly horrible ways. When Kahlen is approached by the local priest to help a young couple who have run away to escape De Schinkel’s cruelty, he agrees to take them in and employ them as workers. However, that only incites De Schinkel to further evil and the young man is tortured and killed, leaving his wife Ann Barbara (Amanda Collin), a widow. She agrees to stay on as housekeeper to Kahlen and eventually they fall in love. Together they take in an orphaned Roma child, Anmai Mus (Melina Hagberg), becoming a family of sorts.

Kahlen has imported some potatoes from Germany, a hardy vegetable that he has been told will grow anywhere. He and Ann Barbara plant them and then invite a group of German settlers to come and work the land. Meanwhile the feud with De Schinkel continues and comes to a head in a brutal showdown.