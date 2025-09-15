Film Pick of the Week: The Thursday Murder Club - review by Yvette Huddleston

Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in The Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Netflix.

Richard Osman’s debut cosy crime novel, was a huge hit when it was published back in 2020 and gained a loyal following of readers, hungry for the next instalment. Three more books in the series followed in quick succession with a fifth due for publication this month. It was inevitable that a film adaptation would eventually come along – and this adaptation of the first novel by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote is a real treat, largely thanks to the fine performances from a first-class cast of veteran British actors.

In the luxurious upmarket retirement home of Coopers Chase, we meet a group of residents who have set up a club that convenes every Thursday to review cold cases, and attempt to solve them. The Thursday Murder Club is led by a former head of MI6 Elizabeth (Helen Mirren) who describes herself as having worked in “international relations”, retired psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and ex-trade unionist Ron (Pierce Brosnan). The files that they scrutinise are provided by a fellow resident, a former police officer, now in palliative care. When their latest case requires some expert medical knowledge, the group recruit new resident Joyce (Celia Imrie), a former nurse (also a keen baker who provides them with delicious cakes). While they look into a mystery surrounding an unsolved murder dating back to the 1970s, an incident occurs much closer to home that requires their input.

One of the owners of Coopers Chase, nasty Ian Ventham (David Tennant), has plans to sell the property and convert it into an events venue; his business partner Tony Curran (Geoff Bell) objects to this idea, partly because his aunt is a resident. The two men are seen arguing and the next day Curran is found bludgeoned to death in his home. Having made friends with local police officer Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie), the group set about their own investigations into the murder, much to the annoyance of De Freitas’ boss DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays).

Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in The Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Netflix.