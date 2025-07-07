Film Pick of the Week: The Unforgivable - review by Yvette Huddleston

Sandra Bullock in Unforgiveable. Picture: Netflix

Sandra Bullock stars in this gritty drama adapted from Sally Wainwright’s award-winning TV series Unforgiven, broadcast on ITV in 2009 with Suranne Jones in the lead role. The original was set in West Yorkshire, near Halifax; here the action is transplanted to Seattle. Bullock, playing very much against type, is Ruth Slater who has just been released from prison after a 20-year jail sentence for murdering a police officer.

At the time of the incident, Ruth was living in the family farmhouse in rural Washington state and was in sole charge of her five year old sister Katie, their mother having died giving birth to her and their father having committed suicide. The shooting took place in an atmosphere of fear, anger and panic as the police tried to forcibly evict Ruth and her sister. Having served her time and paid her debt to society, Ruth is desperate to reunite with her sister to whom she has written hundreds of letters during her prison sentence, to which she never received a reply.

The now grown-up Katherine (Aisling Franciosi) was adopted by a couple in Seattle, Michael (Richard Thomas) and Rachel (Linda Emond), who also have a younger daughter of their own. On the day of Ruth’s release, Katherine is involved in a car accident and goes home to her parents to recuperate, while Ruth tries to integrate back into society. It’s not easy to find work, as her parole officer tells her ‘you will always be a cop killer’, but she manages to get shifts at a fish-gutting factory where she strikes up a friendship, which could become something more, with kind co-worker Blake (Jon Bernthal).

On a day off Ruth goes out to visit her former family home and speaks to the family who live there – John (Vincent D’Onofrio) and his wife Liz (Viola Davis) and their two teenage sons. When John, a corporate lawyer, gives Ruth a lift to the bus station she explains to him that she is looking for her sister, although she doesn’t explain the exact circumstances as to why she was taken into care and then adopted, and he offers to help.