Film Pick of the Week: The Union - review by Yvette Huddleston
Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry play former high school sweethearts who meet up again in very unusual circumstances in this entertaining action adventure.
The film opens with high-level undercover operative Roxanne Hall (Berry) heading up a mission to extract a CIA defector from the Trieste hotel he is holed up in. The mission is compromised and ends badly leaving several operatives dead. Roxanne and her boss Tom Brennan (JK Simmons) decide they need to take a different approach to remedy the situation and retrieve the briefcase containing government intelligence and sensitive information.
The organisation they work for – the Union – operates under the radar, alongside other security services. They are different to, and slightly contemptuous of, the CIA which they consider elitist, in that their teams are largely made up of blue-collar workers, rather than university graduates. In order to complete the mission, the Union needs to recruit ‘a nobody’ so Roxanne heads back to her hometown to get reacquainted with her teenage crush Mike McKenna (Wahlberg), a New Jersey construction worker. After a night of reminiscing over a few drinks in Mike’s local bar, Roxanne injects him with a tranquilizer and he wakes up next morning in a London hotel room.
Understandably Mike is not best pleased about having been kidnapped and spirited away, but gradually comes round to accepting the job offer. He agrees to undertake the necessary training – including hand-to-hand combat, high-speed driving and, for some reason, running along a rooftop blindfolded – to become an agent for this one-off assignment and make the exchange with those who are now in possession of the briefcase. Meanwhile, back in New Jersey Mike’s mother (Lorraine Bracco) and his friends are wondering where he is, especially as he is due to be best man at a forthcoming wedding.
None of this is remotely credible, of course, but it is great fun and it plays up to its sub-007 aspirations with a wise-cracking script and a pacy narrative that never takes itself too seriously. There are plenty of high-octane action set pieces and impressive car chases around various iconic London landmarks (the Union’s top secret HQ is in the BT Tower). There is a nice, sparky chemistry between Berry and Wahlberg as the possibility of a rekindling of their romance – despite the very different directions in which their lives have taken them – is deftly interwoven into the main storyline. It all makes for very engaging viewing.