Film Pick of the Week: The Woman in Cabin 10 - review by Yvette Huddleston

In this slick, big-budget psychological thriller adapted from a 2016 novel by Ruth Ware, Keira Knightley stars as tough, capable investigative journalist Laura Blacklock. She has just returned from a particularly stressful assignment and decides that an invitation to report on a new charitable healthcare foundation is just the good news story she is looking for.

The job involves being a guest of millionaire Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce) and his Norwegian shipping heiress wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli) on their luxury superyacht Aurora Borealis. Anne is terminally ill and will be making an announcement about the charity at a fundraising gala dinner in the Norwegian fjords. Blacklock will be joining a group of high-profile wealthy guests on the ship as they sail together to the event.

Those on board include arrogant businessman Thomas Heatherley (David Morrissey) and his acid-tongued wife Heidi (Hannah Waddingham), self-regarding socialite Adam (Daniel Ings), social media influencer Grace (Kaya Scodelario), ageing rockstar

Danny (Paul Kaye), the Bullmers’ personal physician Dr Mehta (Art Malik) and, to Laura’s surprise and dismay, her ex-boyfriend photographer Ben (David Ajala). It is while she is avoiding Ben that Laura, having ducked into a neighbouring cabin, very briefly meets a young woman, another guest she presumes, before quickly apologising and leaving.

After dinner on that first evening, Anne invites Laura for a brief chat and shows her the speech she is intending to make at the gala event, bequeathing her entire fortune to the foundation. They arrange to meet again the next day to chat further.

Then during the night, a strange event occurs – Laura is awoken by what sounds like an argument coming from the cabin next door, she goes out on to her balcony, hears a splash and sees someone overboard. She sounds the alarm and the crew quickly muster to ask what happened. Laura says it must have been the woman in the cabin next door, number 10, but she is informed that there was no passenger booked into that room.

