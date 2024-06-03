Sandra Huller as Hedwig Hoss in The Zone Of Interest. Picture: A24.

Writer-director Jonathan Glazer’s searingly powerful drama deservedly won a clutch of awards including Best International Feature Film at this year’s Academy Awards.

Loosely based on Martin Amis’ 2014 novel, it is set towards the end of the Second World War and tells the story of ambitious Nazi officer Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his equally driven wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) who move with their children to a comfortable villa just outside the walls of Auschwitz when Höss is appointed camp commandant.

Hedwig relishes her role as first lady of the camp, hosting tea parties for other wives, married to lower-ranking officers, and making them unambiguously aware of her superior status. She graciously invites her Polish house servants to choose items from a haul of clothes, clearly belonging to murdered Jewish prisoners, but only after she has taken the best pieces – such as a mink coat – for herself. And in one chilling scene after her housemaid commits some minor misdemeanour, Hedwig coolly tells her: “I could have my husband spread your ashes across the fields of Babice.”

What is most difficult to fathom as you watch is the disconnect between the unspeakable acts that Höss oversees and the seemingly normal domestic activities taking place in close proximity – getting the kids ready for school, reading them bedtime stories, watering the garden, going on a picnic. The Höss children play happily in their garden while just yards away youngsters of a similar age are being brutally murdered. It is only Hedwig’s mother who appears to, belatedly, recognise the disparity when, on a visit, she gradually realises what is happening next door and hurriedly leaves in the middle of the night.

None of the atrocities committed in the camp are ever seen, but the expertly employed soundscape subtly communicates the horrors happening just over the wall from the Höss family home. The sounds are carefully calibrated – almost imperceptible to begin with, they gradually increase in volume over the course of the film and bleed discomfitingly into your consciousness.