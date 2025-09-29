Film Pick of the Week: Twiggy - review by Yvette Huddleston

Twiggy in Twiggy. Picture: Studio Soho Distribution.

In the mid-1960s, a shy, quiet 16-year-old from Neasden in North London suddenly burst onto the fashion scene, seemingly out of nowhere. Lesley Hornby, aka Twiggy, (an expansion of her childhood nickname ‘Twigs’ – ‘because of my skinny legs’ she laughs) very quickly became the face of the so-called Swinging Sixties and effectively the world’s first international supermodel.

Sadie Frost’s slick and informative feature-length documentary follows Twiggy’s illustrious career – from modelling she went into movies in 1971 starring in Ken Russell’s film The Boyfriend, for which she won two Golden Globes, then she moved seamlessly on to Broadway co-starring with Tommy Tune in the Gershwin musical My One and Only, picking up a Tony nomination for her performance, her fine singing voice led to a successful recording career and she also had her own hit TV show for many years. Latterly she circled back into fashion, as a veteran model and designer for Marks and Spencer. Now, a youthful 75-year-old, she is still working and says that she has no plans to retire.

Among those contributing to the documentary are fashion luminaries such as Edward Enninful, former Editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and fashion critic Suzy Menkes, actors Dustin Hoffman, Brooke Shields, Robert Powell, Sienna Miller and Joanna Lumley (also a former model), superstar Paul McCartney and his fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney and Twiggy’s own daughter Carly with her first husband Michael Whitney. All pay affectionate tribute to her authenticity and sunny disposition and in her own interviews she herself is tremendous company. Warm, thoughtful and entertaining, she gives an open and honest account of the highs of her long life and career. She talks about her pride in her Broadway success but also of the sexism and misogyny she faced early on and the sadness of the breakdown of her first marriage due to Witney’s alcoholism.

A young Twiggy pictured among racks of clothes she designed. Picture: BBC/Soho Talent/Alamy/Pictorial Press