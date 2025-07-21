Film Pick of the Week: Warfare - review by Yvette Huddleston

Taylor John Smith as Frank and Cosmo Jarvis as Elliott in Warfare. Picture: A24. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stark title is appropriate – there is nothing romanticized about this gritty movie that depicts the brutal reality of what it is like to be on the ground in a war zone.

Co-written and co-directed by British director Alex Garland, and Ray Mendoza, a former US Navy SEAL, the film is based on Mendoza’s real-life combat experiences during the Iraq War and focusses on an encounter that he and his platoon had in November 2006 after the battle of Ramadi. The script uses the testimonies of those who were involved and the story plays out in real time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a residential area under cover of darkness a US platoon takes over a two-floor apartment block from where they observe insurgents preparing for an attack. The residents of the building, two families, are placed in one room for safety, while the platoon carry out their surveillance. Highly trained professionals, the soldiers don’t know when or how they will come under attack, but are awaiting some kind of skirmish and are reporting back on what they observe in support of a wider US Marine operation.

A scene from Warfare. Picture: A24. All Rights Reserved.

The platoon is led by commanding officer Erik (Will Poulter), under a lot of pressure, putting on a good show of resilience but with cracks beginning to appear; quiet, watchful communications officer Mendoza (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) keeps an eye on him, while veteran sniper Elliot (Cosmo Jarvis) is tightly coiled, observing through his gun viewfinder the comings and goings at a market opposite. There are long sections at the beginning of the film conveying the low-level boredom of modern-day warfare. Soldiers sit in various rooms of the house, taking notes, drinking water, scratching, glancing out of the window. Recently Tommy (Kit Connor) does press-ups to keep moving, while the others exchange knowing looks – ‘is he the new guy?’.