Film Pick of the Week: Warfare - review by Yvette Huddleston
The stark title is appropriate – there is nothing romanticized about this gritty movie that depicts the brutal reality of what it is like to be on the ground in a war zone.
Co-written and co-directed by British director Alex Garland, and Ray Mendoza, a former US Navy SEAL, the film is based on Mendoza’s real-life combat experiences during the Iraq War and focusses on an encounter that he and his platoon had in November 2006 after the battle of Ramadi. The script uses the testimonies of those who were involved and the story plays out in real time.
In a residential area under cover of darkness a US platoon takes over a two-floor apartment block from where they observe insurgents preparing for an attack. The residents of the building, two families, are placed in one room for safety, while the platoon carry out their surveillance. Highly trained professionals, the soldiers don’t know when or how they will come under attack, but are awaiting some kind of skirmish and are reporting back on what they observe in support of a wider US Marine operation.
The platoon is led by commanding officer Erik (Will Poulter), under a lot of pressure, putting on a good show of resilience but with cracks beginning to appear; quiet, watchful communications officer Mendoza (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) keeps an eye on him, while veteran sniper Elliot (Cosmo Jarvis) is tightly coiled, observing through his gun viewfinder the comings and goings at a market opposite. There are long sections at the beginning of the film conveying the low-level boredom of modern-day warfare. Soldiers sit in various rooms of the house, taking notes, drinking water, scratching, glancing out of the window. Recently Tommy (Kit Connor) does press-ups to keep moving, while the others exchange knowing looks – ‘is he the new guy?’.
Tension rises when the platoon’s Iraqi translators inform them a call to arms has been issued through a mosque tannoy. Shortly afterwards an explosive comes through the window, the unit is in mortal danger and they need help. Things go from bad to worse when the tank deployed to evacuate them is blown up by an IED causing casualties and horrific injuries. Forced back into the building, they try to deal with the wounded. There is zero sentimentality here and no heavy-handed political or moral message. Instead, this is an authentic, visceral presentation of the high-stakes intensity of combat and the ultimate futility of it all.