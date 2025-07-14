Film Pick of the Week: We Live in Time - review by Yvette Huddleston

Andrew Garfield as Tobias Durand, Florence Pugh as Almut Brühl in We Live in Time. Picture: Studiocanal. All Rights Reserved.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield play a young couple in director John Crowley’s beautiful, nuanced London-set romantic drama that follows their relationship over the course of a decade.

Almut (Pugh) is a former figure skater turned chef and Tobias (Garfield) who works as a sales rep for a cereal company who meet in an unusual way. A few weeks before the opening of her restaurant, Almut knocks Tobias over with her car on the night that he is signing his divorce papers. Filled with remorse for injuring him (not too badly), she visits him in hospital and invites him to her launch night. Before long they become an item, fall in love and move in together. The non-linear narrative allows their story to unfold in a delicately wrought manner, jumping from past to present and back again, an assured and never jarring way.

The carefully structured script by screenwriter and playwright (and University of York alumnus) Nick Payne invites us to invest emotionally in Almut and Tobias’ love story. Time is a concept that Payne has explored before, not least in his acclaimed stage play Constellations which, like this, follows the story of one couple and moves back and forth in time, presenting different outcomes and possibilities. Here we get to know Almut and Tobias, their contrasting personalities – she is a risk taker, he is not; he is a romantic, she is pragmatic – and the profound connection between them. The writing ensures that we really care about them and that feeling is enhanced by the pitch-perfect performances from Pugh and Garfield, authentic, funny, complex and believable, and the lovely chemistry between them.

