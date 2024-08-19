Film Pick of the Week: Wicked Little Letters - review by Yvette Huddleston

Olivia Colman as Edith Swan in Wicked Little Letters. Picture: StudioCanal/Parisa Taghizadeh. All Rights Reserved.

Based on an odd real-life case from the 1920s, known as ‘the Littlehampton libels’, in which the West Sussex seaside town became the centre of national attention when a spate of very sweary and offensive poison pen letters started turning up on people’s doormats.

Most of the mysterious writer’s ire seemed to have been directed towards God-fearing middle-aged spinster Edith Swan (here played by Olivia Colman). Directed by Thea Sharrock with a script by comedian Jonny Sweet, this pacy – and, be warned, very sweary, comedy – benefits from a top-notch cast alongside the always reliably excellent Colman. As Miss Swan she is pitted against feisty single mother Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley) recently arrived from Ireland with her young daughter after the death of her husband who was killed in the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edith lives a quiet life with her gentle mother Victoria (Gemma Jones) and domineering father Edward (Timothy Spall) and when Rose first moves in next door, she befriends her. Rose is her complete opposite – outspoken, wild, fun-loving and irreligious – and Edith enjoys vicarious thrills observing her friend’s appetite for life. After they fall out over a misunderstanding, Swan begins receiving the letters and Rose is the prime suspect. The local police arrest her, she doesn’t have the money to pay bail and she is remanded in custody, leaving her daughter in the care of her partner Bill (Malachi Kirby).

Jessie Buckley as Rose Gooding and Alisha Weir as Nancy Gooding in Wicked Little Letters. Picture: StudioCanal/Parisa Taghizadeh. All Rights Reserved.

Bright police constable Gladys Ross (Anjana Vasan) believes that Rose is not actually the letter writer and suggests to her misogynist superior Chief Constable Spedding (Paul Chahidi) that they should be looking elsewhere for the culprit. But her legitimate doubts are dismissed and she is told to focus on the kind of things that women police officers are more suited to. However, Gladys isn’t the kind of woman to be deterred and she begins her own investigations with the help of local women Kate (Lolly Adefope), Mabel (Eileen Atkins) and Ann (Joanna Scanlan), all acquaintances of Edith’s – they play bridge together – who are sympathetic to Rose’s plight. Meanwhile Edith seems to be very much enjoying all the attention she is getting in the local and national press, despite being admonished by her father for such prideful behaviour.