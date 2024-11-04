Film Pick of the Week: Woman of the Hour - review by Yvette Huddleston

Tony Hale and Anna Kendrick in in Woman Of The Hour. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Leah Gallo. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A talented actor, Anna Kendrick now proves her worth as a director with her accomplished feature debut, a chilling true crime thriller, set in the 1970s, in which she also stars.

She plays aspiring actress Cheryl Bradshaw who is living in Los Angeles trying to make it in Hollywood. She trails from one audition to the next but with little luck. She is on the verge of giving up and moving back home when her agent suggests she takes part in the popular reality TV show The Dating Game. She is initially reluctant but is persuaded that it would be a good way to raise her profile and that she might get further work from being on the show. So, she agrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, similar to the UK’s Blind Date, takes the format of a young woman contestant selecting a date from three ‘bachelors’ who are seated behind a screen by asking them a series of questions. What Cheryl doesn’t know is that one of the contestants, ‘bachelor number three’, a charming, quick-witted photographer called Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) is actually a serial rapist and murderer.

Matt Visser as Josh, Jedidiah Goodacre as Arnie and Daniel Zovatto as Rodney in in Woman Of The Hour. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Leah Gallo. All Rights Reserved.

The film’s non-linear narrative style, which moves back and forth in time, gives the audience the grisly backstory. In the years before his appearance on The Dating Game, Arcola had raped and murdered countless women. The stories of some of his victims are interspersed with Cheryl’s experience of taking part in the show – before and during the recording, in hair and make-up, being told what to wear and how to behave. Here the script highlights the kind of casual sexism prevalent in the media and wider society at the time.

That misogynist attitude also comes into play when a member of the audience recognises Arcola as the man who she believes raped and murdered her best friend some years previously. Her attempts to alert someone to the danger he poses fall on deaf ears – neither her boyfriend, nor the studio security man, nor the police deem it necessary to do anything. It meant that Arcola was able to continue his killing spree for several more years.