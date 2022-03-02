As this photo shows, a sign appeared outside the Calderdale Council-owned building which says 'Yorkshire Police'.

There were also filming location signs nearby, understood to be for Lookout Point - the production team behind popular Sally Wainwright drama Happy Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third and final series of the hit show is currently being filmed all around Calderdale.

Halifax Swimming Pool with the Yorkshire Police sign outside

Earlier this year, the crews were spotted in Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Boothtown, Halifax.

A police van could be seen on a side street with cast members in police uniforms buzzing around the streets.

The third series of the Sally Wainwright drama will be its last and is set to film across Calderdale and West Yorkshire over the next few months.

The previous two series have focused mainly on the Calder Valley with Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge playing a key role.

According to a synopsis the series will be as follows: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.