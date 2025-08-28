Four star review of The Ceremony

Erdal Yildiz as Yusuf and Tudor Cucu-Dumitrescu as Cristi in The Ceremony. Picture: Tull Stories.

Film: The Ceremony Screening in selected cinemas Yvette Huddleston 4/5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford filmmaker Jack King’s debut feature is a powerful and moving story that lingers long in the memory. Many years in the making – it began life as a short film back in 2016 – it is a highly accomplished and confident piece of visual storytelling. Shot in black and white on location in the Yorkshire Dales over 12 days in January 2023 on a micro-budget and in freezing temperatures, the elegant monochrome cinematography captures and enhances the bleak beauty of the landscape.

The narrative begins at a Bradford hand carwash where a group of migrant workers rub along sometimes not altogether easily, working long hours in all weathers. After a customer accuses one of the workers Nassar (Mo’min Swaitat) of stealing a Rolex watch from his car, there is an argument back at the accommodation they all share. The following morning the accused young worker is found dead at their workplace, having apparently taken his own life. Since he is an undocumented asylum seeker, the decision is made by two of his co-workers – young Romanian Cristi (Tudor Cucu-Dumitrescu) and older Kurdish refugee Yusef (Erdal Yildiz) – not to involve the police and head out into the hills to give him a dignified burial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the two men travel through the wintry countryside with their colleague’s body, they are forced into a complex reckoning with grief, with their conflicting beliefs and with the land itself. The two lead actors both give outstanding, beautifully nuanced performances. As Cristi, Cucu-Dumitrescu has the showier role and gets some of the film’s best darkly comic lines (there is a hilarious exchange about Gordon Ramsay in one sequence) while Yildiz as wise, taciturn Yusef brings a quiet authority and an understated eloquence.

Erdal Yildiz as Yusuf in The Ceremony. Picture: Tull Stories.

While the film explores a specific situation, time and place, it is about the big things – morality, faith, life and death and doing the right thing. There is no explicit political message or judgement here, at its heart there is a relatable, universal story that elicits empathy and reminds us of our shared humanity.