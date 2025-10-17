Frederick Forsyth and the Pride of Britain Awards: TV highlights

Here are some of the TV highlights in the coming days from Saturday, October 18, including Frederick Forsyth in his own words and the Pride of Britain Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40 Hits of 1975 at the BBC (Saturday 18/10/25, BBC Two, 8.45pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

Thriller writer Frederick Forsyth after receiving his CBE. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA.

No, pop pickers, we’re afraid that it really is 50 long years since Queen topped the charts with Bohemian Rhapsody, the song that turned Freddie Mercury, John Deacon, Brian May and Roger Taylor into megastars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, the quartet could not have imagined how beloved that tune – and others from their impressive back catalogue – would turn out to be, and that two of them would still be performing it well into the 21st century. May and Taylor did just that when they appeared alongside the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Elim Chan, during the Last Night of the Proms festivities last month.

“It was very emotional, too emotional,” said Sir Brian after the event. “I missed a couple of things, which I would have loved to get better, but the overall feeling was great.”

It was also exactly the kind of night that Mercury would have loved. He, guitarist May and drummer Taylor first met in 1970; with bass player Deacon, they formed Queen, using a name the frontman thought up, despite their management being less than keen on it.

“It sounds splendid,” he would later remark. “It’s a strong name, very universal and immediate. I was certainly aware of the gay connotations, but that was just one facet of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It certainly didn’t do them any harm. Queen were one of the most successful acts of the 1970s and 1980s, racking up hit after hit, including Don’t Stop Me Now, Somebody to Love and We Are the Champions – all of which were written by Mercury himself.

He was at the forefront of it all, a flamboyant figure worshipped and adored by millions across the globe; when he died on November 24, 1991, it came as a shock, despite rumours about his health having already hit the headlines.

He does, of course, live on via his music, which is being celebrated this Saturday evening via a selection of programmes, beginning with 1975 at the BBC, which features clips from the archive. It was certainly a big year for music – Slade released their movie Flame, which is now regarded as one of the greatest music-related films ever made, Peter Gabriel left Genesis and the Sex Pistols played their first concert.

Among the tunes hitting the top of the charts were Bye Bye Baby by the Bay City Rollers, David Essex’s Hold Me Close, 10cc’s I’m Not in Love, Stand By Your Man by Tammy Wynette and, incredibly, If by Telly Savalas. Expect a few, if not all, of those to pop up during the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s followed by another chance to see the documentary The Story of Bohemian Rhapsody, in which Richard E Grant narrates the creative process behind the song. May and Taylor are also seen revisiting the studio where it and the album A Night at the Opera, on which it features, were recorded; they also talk about shooting the now iconic video.

After that, there’s an airing of Queen: The Legendary 1975 Concert, a performance recorded on Christmas Eve at the Hammersmith Odeon, while the entire evening ends with more clips from the archive in Queen at the BBC.

Mama mia, it should be a regal night indeed!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Sunday 19/10/2025, ITV1, 10.20pm)

Words by Roger Crow

When a little sci-fi series debuted in September 1966, creator Gene Roddenberry hoped it would do well, but had no idea Star Trek would become one of the best-loved fantasy sagas in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After pilot episode The Cage was deemed too smart for studio bosses, Jeffrey Hunter was ejected as Pike, Captain of the starship Enterprise, and in stepped charming Canadian William Shatner as the womanising, pull-no-punches Kirk.

Though Leonard Nimoy’s half-Vulcan, half-human Spock was deemed controversial to some because of a Devil-like appearance, his cool logic won over millions of aficionados.

Kirk, Spock, the irascible Doctor McCoy, and fellow crew members Uhura, Sulu, Scotty and Chekov became a TV family for millions, and no end of spoofs and merchandise helped make it a pop-culture sensation.

The series was cancelled after two seasons, but fan pressure led to a third hit-and-miss season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though an animated version featuring the dulcet tones of Shatner and Nimoy appeased some, many were hoping a new series would see the light of day at some point.

Though late 1970s strand Star Trek: Phase Two was shelved, one of the stories formed the basis for megabucks film Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979.

That launched the hugely successful blockbuster movies, and in 1987, a new series, featuring Blighty’s own Patrick Stewart, arrived.

Star Trek: The Next Generation paved the way for many other spin-off series, including Deep Space Nine; Voyager; Enterprise, Discovery and Strange New Worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV has long steered clear of screening Trek series, so it’s a rarity to see Paramount’s hit TV saga on the 70-year-old channel.

Anson Mount stars as Christopher Pike, and it’s a prequel to the original 1966 Star Trek series.

Naturally there are plenty of nods to the 79 episodes which followed, as well as state-of-the-art special effects.

Trekkers and casual observers are treated to a double bill this week, which opens with Captain Pike coming out of self-imposed exile to rescue his missing first officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In episode two, the USS Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet.

Pike and his crew attempt to re-route the meteorite, but find an ancient alien relic buried on its icy surface is somehow stopping them.

The supporting cast includes Ethan Peck as Spock, and X-Men veteran Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (Number One), a character who appeared in the original series’ pilot film.

Many will be keen to see the series one finale in a few weeks, as Paul Wesley makes his debut as James T Kirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also crops up in seasons two and three, and will no doubt beam down for the pending fourth series.

And though they didn’t appear until 1990’s Star Trek: The Next Generation two-parter The Best of Both Worlds, biomechanical bad guys the Borg will also be popping up.

You will have to wait until series two for that treat, but you don’t have to be a hardcore fan to warm to Strange New Worlds’ charms.

Even those who normally steer clear of the Star Trek universe may want to give this fun retro adventure a try.

As the Borg themselves might say, resistance is futile.

The Forsytes (Monday 20/10/2025, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dark nights are drawing in, and if you’re seeking a lavish and scandalous period drama to snuggle up to, look no further.

Based on John Galsworthy’s Nobel Prize-winning trilogy and penned by Poldark screenwriter Debbie Horsfield, The Forsytes follows the eponymous upper-middle-class family as they encounter romantic turmoil, feuds and scandals in Victorian England.

Of course, this is not the first time Galsworthy’s source material has been adapted for the screen.

His first book, The Man of Property, became Hollywood film That Forsyte Woman in 1949, with Errol Flynn and Greer Garson among the starry cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in 1967, the BBC produced a 26-part serial and trilogy concerning the Forsytes, A Modern Comedy.

Most recently, in 2002, ITV broadcast The Forsyte Saga, which starred Damian Lewis, Gina McKee and Rupert Graves.

Now, 23 years on, Horsfield and 5 clearly believe the time is right for a new generation to become acquainted Galsworthy’s characters.

The Eccles-born writer says it was a “honour to be asked to write a bold new reimagining of Galsworthy’s epic saga.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our show is in part a prequel to the events of the first book, but also an opportunity to expand the world and place the women of the family centre stage.

“It’s a love letter to the original story while offering an exciting new perspective.”

For those unfamiliar with the story, The Forsytes chronicles the lives, loves, trials and triumphs of a wealthy stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between tradition and self-sacrifice, personal happiness and the pursuit of love.

The main focus of the show is the conflict between Soames (Joshua Orpin) and his cousin Jolyon (Danny Griffin), as they fight over who will take over the family firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their clash is further complicated by the arrival of two women.

Soames is enchanted by beautiful dancer Irene Heron, while married Jolyon contends with the reappearance of his former lover, lady’s maid-turned-dressmaker Louisa Byrne.

Tonight’s first episode begins 10 years after Jolyon’s marriage to high-society favourite Frances, as the Forsytes prepare to celebrate daughter June’s 18th birthday.

While ambitious Frances is determined to secure her an advantageous marriage, the question of the succession of the family firm, Forsyte & Co, hangs heavily in the air with brothers Jolyon Senior and James battling for their own sons, Jolyon and Soames, to triumph as chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soames wastes no time in demonstrating his ruthless business acumen by offloading risky shares in a mining company, consequently causing its collapse.

He also finds himself utterly captivated by Irene, leaping to her assistance after her father’s sudden collapse.

But just as Soames and James’s plans to conspire against each other escalate, Jolyon Senior makes a shock announcement at June’s party.

Frances, meanwhile, is suspicious of her husband’s unceremonious disappearance from their daughter’s party. And when she follows him, she makes a shocking discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forsytes also stars former Doctor Who companion Millie Gibson as Irene, alongside Francesca Annis as formidable matriarch Ann, Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Sr, Tuppence Middleton as Frances, Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa and Jack Davenport as James.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Tom Durant-Pritchard, Josette Simon, Jamie Flatters and Owen Igiehon.

Meanwhile, Susan Hampshire, who played Fleur Mont née Forsyte in the original 1960s BBC series, is dowager Lady Carteret.

Her appearance, as well as the lavish sets, Victorian costumes and no end of family intrigue, should keep viewers content and warm as the temperatures continue to drop outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In My Own Words: Frederick Forsyth (Tuesday 21/10/25, BBC One, 10.40pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

RAF pilot, secret service agent, foreign correspondent and best-selling novelist. It’s fair to say that Frederick Forsyth packed many different lifetimes into his 86 years on the planet.

Most people will know him, however, from his books, so it was fitting that it was his literary agent, Jonathan Lloyd, who broke the news of Forsyth’s death on June 6 this year, in a statement that read: “We mourn the passing of one of the world’s greatest thriller writers…

“After serving as one of the youngest ever RAF pilots, he turned to journalism, using his gift for languages in German, French and Russian to become a foreign correspondent in Biafra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Appalled at what he saw and using his experience during a stint as a secret service agent, he wrote his first and perhaps most famous novel, The Day Of The Jackal, and instantly became a global best-selling author.

“He went on to write more than 25 books (many of which were made into films) that have sold over 75 million copies… his books will of course live forever.”

Born in Ashford, Kent, in 1938, Forsyth joined the RAF in 1956, leaving two years later to concentrate on journalism. It was during this period that he covered an attempt to assassinate French President Charles de Gaulle and his wife Yvonne, an event that partly inspired The Day of the Jackal. The other influence was a need for money.

“(I was) skint, in debt, no flat, no car, no nothing, and I just thought, ‘How do I get myself out of this hole?’ And I came up with probably the zaniest solution – write a novel,” he would later reflect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea may have seemed bonkers, but it certainly worked; his book was published in 1971 and was an instant success. Two years later, it was turned into a film starring Edward Fox; last year, a modern TV revamp was made by Sky, with Eddie Redmayne in the lead role, introducing Forsyth to a whole new generation of fans.

Further success followed with the likes of The Odessa File, The Fourth Protocol and The Dogs of War, all of which were adapted for the screen. However, it was a TV project that proved to be one of the last things he did, with Lloyd adding at the time of his death: “Only a few weeks ago I sat with him as we watched a new and moving documentary, In My Own Words, and was reminded of a life well lived.”

Forsyth himself said of it: “Having spent my career telling other people’s stories, I now find myself in the unusual position of subject rather than storyteller. It has reminded me of the incredible luck I have had, the fork in the road moments, and the deep gratitude I feel for having been part of it.”

But perhaps we are the lucky ones – to have been fortunate enough to have been around at a time when such a wordsmith was creating amazing, gripping works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer (Wednesday 22/10/25, Channel 4, 10pm)

Words by Damon Smith

When Kirstie Allsopp married her partner Ben Andersen at a surprise wedding in January this year at Grosvenor Chapel in London, long-time Location, Location, Location co-host Phil Spencer couldn’t attend. He was in New Zealand filming the second series of his solo show, which tours some of the country’s most visually stunning and desirable homes and meets the architects responsible for their imaginative designs.

During the first series of New Zealand’s Best Homes With Phil Spencer, which aired in October 2024, we were introduced to highly desirable residences including a property made of copper in Queenstown, one luxury home perched spectacularly on a cliff’s edge, a farmhouse enveloped by sculptures and a garden oasis in Auckland. The second series teases luxurious mountain retreats on the South Island and more architectural wonders in Auckland, the country’s biggest city, in the North.

Speaking to The Post, published in Wellington, ahead of the start of the second run, Phil drew attention to the imaginativeness and creativity flair of houses in New Zealand compared to builds closer to home: “All my architect friends were extremely jealous of the idea of being an architect in New Zealand,” he told the newspaper. “I think we showed just how creative they can be out here in a way they can’t be back in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil was born on a farm and in interviews, he admits that he loves the outdoors and feels a need for some greenery in his life. He moved out of London around 10 years ago with his Australian wife Fiona and their two children to embrace country living in Hampshire with a menagerie of feathered and furry friends including dogs, horses and chickens.

As a student, he spent three weeks hitchhiking around New Zealand and was smitten. In an interview with TV Guide, he once eulogised, “New Zealanders are the kindest and the funniest people, and it is the most beautiful country.”

His love of green spaces and fresh air is perhaps another reason he resonates so deeply with New Zealand and its people. The islands are among the least densely populated in the world and many of the 5.3 million residents are concentrated in urban centres on North Island.

More than 75 per cent of the islands are uninhabited by humans, including mountainous areas where construction would be difficult, dedicated farmland for food production and protected ecological habitats in the national parks. Putting that in context, New Zealand in its entirity is larger by land mass than the UK but its total population is dwarfed by London alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening episode of the first series, the eponymous host summed up the choices for someone wanting to settle in the country: “pristine beaches, rugged mountain ranges, untouched countryside or built-up cityscapes”. By the end of the second series, there’s a good chance that you’ll wish you were here too.

The Pride of Britain Awards (Thursday 23/10/2025, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

“It’s particularly great nowadays with all the turbulence around the world,” says Carol Vorderman, who has hosted the Pride of Britain Awards since 1999. “It’s like you get that fix of goodness.”

“Even though you know these people aren’t getting the front pages, there are so many good people in this country and it’s that big reminder of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve looked into it and there are around 15 million people who volunteer at least once a week in this country.

“I mean, 15 million. Just giving up their time. So we have to keep on being reminded about that. And I think Pride of Britain, is like the mothership for that, as far as television is concerned.”

Countdown legend Carol will once again be joined on stage by co-host Ashley Banjo, with the pair also among the judges.

The Diversity dancer and Dancing on Ice judge adds: “Carol and I meet them, we give them their awards, and we usually see them afterwards, so we’re with them for their whole journey. And every one of them deserves to win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From fearless firefighters and army heroes and amazing young carers and community volunteers, the Pride of Britain Awards has been honouring the nation’s unsung heroes for the past two and half decades.

Nominations pour in from the public throughout the year, with each story leaving judges in awe.

They’re then whittled down to a shortlist before the winners are chosen and announced at the ceremony.

There are nine categories this year – Outstanding Bravery, the P&O Cruises Inspiration Award, Lifetime Achievement, Special Recognition, Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser, Teenager of Courage, Child of Courage, This Morning Local Heroes and King’s Trust Young Achiever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And helping to decide the winners is a star-studded line up of judges including actor Michael Sheen, TV presenters Kate Garraway, Pete Wicks and GK Barry, musician Aitch, dancer Oti Mabuse, Lionesses star Lucy Bronze, 2024 World Rugby Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne and TV personality Coleen Rooney.

Coleen says: “It’s a privilege to be asked to be on the judging panel, and to hear so many amazing stories of inspirational people from all walks of life.

“But I didn’t realise it would be this hard! Every one of the nominees deserves an award but just picking one or two from each category has been tough.”

Previous Pride of Britain winners have included high-profile individuals like Post Office scandal hero Alan Bates and rugby league star Rob Burrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, most of those being honoured aren’t recognisable to the public, and they will once again take precedence over the so-called stars who guest on the night, while also getting the chance to meet royalty, world leaders, music legends, sporting icons, Hollywood stars and TV favourites in the flesh.

Get set for a special evening in the company of some very special people – as those receiving the gongs outshine those stars handing them out.

The Graham Norton Show (Friday 24/10/2025, BBC One, 10.40pm)

Words by Damon Smith

While late-night talk shows on the other side of the Atlantic have been grabbing headlines and sparking fierce online chatter with the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel and the announcement that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its run in May 2026, Britain’s most popular celebrity meet-and-greet goes from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest series of The Graham Norton Show averaged 2.9m viewers per episode across the run in its traditional Friday-night slot on BBC One and video snippets of A-list visitors generated millions of views across the most popular social media platforms.

The BBC recently confirmed it had agreed a deal with Graham to present his chat show for three further years, beginning in 2026. Reacting to the news of the extension, Graham enthused: “Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege.

“I’m thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years. The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world’s brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!”

The Graham Norton Show began life as the naughty-but-nice So Graham Norton on Channel 4 in 1998, serving up a saucy adult-oriented cocktail of conversation, audience banter and innuendos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chat show changed branding to V Graham Norton before launching under its current title on BBC Two in 2007.

After two successful series, the show moved to BBC One in 2009 and this cornerstone of the Friday night entertainment schedule recently began its 33rd series in style with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Matthew McConaughey discussing their latest films.

Since 2007, Graham and his team have cluttered their mantelpieces with coveted Bafta TV awards, NTAs, British Comedy Awards and RTS Television Awards.

At this year’s Bafta ceremony, hosted by the mercurial Alan Cumming, Graham was once again recognised among the nominees for Best Entertainment Performance for hosting his chat show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, his stretched sofa is heaving with glittering talent.

All’s fair in love and law for reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and award-winning actress Sarah Paulson when they discuss their new TV legal drama created by Ryan Murphy.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston will be trading the small screen for the Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End next month, playing self-made businessman Joe in Arthur Miller’s wartime drama All My Sons opposite Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

He’ll discuss the demanding role, sitting alongside actress and singer Rachel Zegler, who recently completed her acclaimed run in the title role of the musical Evita at the London Palladium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapper and actress Little Simz, who plays a reform school teacher in the gritty Netflix drama Steve alongside Cillian Murphy, is tonight’s musical guest.