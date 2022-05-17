Gleadless Valley Church in Spotswood Close is the latest Sheffield location that will appear in the upcoming limited series marking the return of the classic 1997 film, produced by Disney+.

Residents are in with a chance of seeing cast members like Robert Carlyle, Paul Barber, Hugo Speer, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson on the estate between today and Thursday.

One nearby resident’s house will even be used for interior shots.

Film crews for The Full Monty black out the skylights on Gleadless Valley Parish Church.

This morning, crews were busy carry scaffolding in and out of the home, while others were blacking out the skylights on the nearby parish church.

One resident said: “It makes a difference to the week, doesn’t it?

"I’m trying to get some of my own DIY done in time so my hammering doesn’t disturb filming.

"It’s something interesting, certainly.”

Setting up for filming at Holy Cross Church on Spotswood Mount. Picture Scott Merrylees

Residents were sent a letter by the on site team, Little Island Productions, to inform them which days filming crews would be in area.

Filming is due to take place in and around the church between 2pm and midnight today.

A nearby home will be used for interior shots between Tuesday and Wednesday, and Spotswood Place will be used for exterior scenes on Thursday.

Robert Carlyle pictured during filming for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series taking place in Manchester (pic: Mark Campbell/MCPIX)

Traffic is being prohibited from using the road and cones have been placed along Spotswood Drive to prevent parking.

Another resident said: “It’s unusual, anyway. It’s not been a bother so far.

“I do worry I’ll step outside my house at the wrong time though, while they’re rolling.”

The series will reunite The Full Monty cast 25 years after the Sheffield-based comedy became a Box Office smash hit.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

The week of filming in Gleadless comes after shooting took place in Manchester in early May, leading to complaints from Sheffield residents that all the scenes should have been shot in the Steel City for authenticity.