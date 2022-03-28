Filming has started in Yorkshire for the new series which will feature their "chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets, and assorted hangers-on."

The brand new limited series, based on the iconic film which won the 1997 BAFTA, will be aired on Disney+.

The new series will follow the original band of brothers almost 25 years on as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

All the old fan-favourites will return including Trainspotting's Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy from Game of Thrones and A Knight’s Tale as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

The series will also introduce a whole new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters, and show what life is like in Sheffield 25 years later.

The production reunites the original film’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy - of Slumdog Millionaire fame - and producer Uberto Pasolini. It has been co-commissioned by Disney+ and FX.

Simon Beaufoy, creator, writer and executive producer said: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets, and assorted hangers-on.”

The comedy-drama eight-part series of 60-minute shows, developed by Searchlight Television and FX, has started filming today (Mar 28) in Sheffield and Manchester.

The series will "explore the brighter, sillier, and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity", Disney+ said..

Lee Mason, director of scripted content, added: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless, and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them.

"We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Simon Beaufoy, executive produced by Uberto Pasolini, directed by Andrew Chaplin (Alma’s Not Normal), and Catherine Morshead (No Offence), co-written by Alice Nutter with Simon Lewis as Series Producer.

The Full Monty series will be produced by Little Island Productions and executive produced by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content for Disney+.