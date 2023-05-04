Yorkshire rugby player Jodie Ounsley, also known by her Gladiators stage name ‘Fury’, will be taking part in the new BBC One series.

The first two Gladiators will be participating in new games as well as the classic challenges, ending with the fan-favourite The Eliminator. Fury and Steel announced the news that they would take part in the series on The One Show on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The 11-part series will see a younger generation of superhuman Gladiators compete against a brave set of contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength. The show will be presented by father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, whose mum Donna was the choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders ‘G-Force’ in the original series.

Exeter Chiefs rugby player, Jodie Ounsley, is named ‘Fury’ thanks to her power and passion for competition. She is a former England Women’s Rugby Sevens player, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu British Champion and five-times World Coal Carrying champion. Jodie won the title of Deaf Sports Personality of the Year in 2020.

Fury will be competing in Gladiators reboot. (Pic credit: BBC)

Jodie was born to take centre stage on Gladiators as her father was a contender on the show in 2008 and she has been training to out-do him ever since. When she was younger, she dressed up as a Gladiator and practised the games in her living room.