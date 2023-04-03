Sports entertainment game show Gladiators will return to BBC One in 2024, in the meantime Yorkshire viewers will get a rare opportunity to join in the action as the filming of the next series will take place in Sheffield.

Avid watchers of the BBC One show Gladiators can apply for free tickets to observe the new generation of Gladiators in action. With 11 episodes set to make up the next series, the show will include a brand new generation of superhuman Gladiators who will compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

It has been made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK and contestants will take part in a series of brand new games alongside classic challenges including firm favourite The Eliminator. Filming of the show will take place in and around the spring school holidays this year at Utilita Arena Sheffield and audiences can be the first to experience this unique family day out.

Managing director at Hungry Bear, Dan Baldwin, said: “Watching Gladiators LIVE in the arena is the perfect day out for all the family. Being close-up to the action is going to be an incredible experience like no other. Plus, we’re making the tickets free, so it won’t cost you a penny to get in.”

New logo for Gladiators. (Pic credit: BBC)

How can I apply for tickets to see or be a part of Gladiators 2024?

You can apply online to be part of the BBC One show as a Contender or Gladiator by filling out a form on the BBC website; the age limit for applying is 18 and above and the closing date for applications is Friday, April 21, 2023.

The dates of attending the event are between June 5 to June 9, 2023. These shows will be filmed and the show will be aired on BBC One on a future date in 2024. You can buy your free ticket to see the show on the Applause Store.