BBC One HD Yorkshire: Freeview and YouView goes HD for Yorkshire and East Yorkshire viewers this week as regional dates are confirmed

The regional dates for the BBC One HD roll out service have been announced - including for Yorkshire and East Yorkshire.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT

In November 2022, plans were released to roll out HD versions of BBC One in England and the phases in which it would be done. The full roll out of BBC One HD regions on satellite platforms including Freeview and YouView.

This service will mean that viewers will get a complete version of BBC One HD in 101 in the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG), including regional news and other local programmes. The red slate that formerly suggested viewers go to channel 1 for local programming has been withdrawn, as viewers will no longer need to switch to channel 1 for local news, then back to 101 for BBC One in HD.

Due to the major undertaking of making BBC One HD available on a regional basis, the launch of the regional versions will be split into two phases.

BBC. (Pic credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)
If you already have BBC One HD on channel 101, the changes will automatically come into effect, however, on the day your device (either a TV or set-top box) may require you to perform a rescan or retune. You can find out more information on re-tuning by visiting the Freeview website.

If you do not have an HD-enabled Freeview TV or set-top box then you won’t need to do anything, you will continue to receive BBC One for your region, with local programmes, in standard definition at channel 1 on the EPG.

The roll out for Look North (East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire), BBC Channel Islands News (Yorkshire) and Look North (Yorkshire) will come into effect on Wednesday, March 22.

