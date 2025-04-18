Her physical achievements are usually applauded by television viewers.

But Gladiator Jodie Ounsley has won a place in the Guiness Book of Records with a rather different activity: carrying coal in Yorkshire.

Ms Ounsley, 24, known as Fury in the television show, is a former GB Rugby Union player. Now she has become the fastest woman to carry a sack of coal over 50 metres. Her time: 8.06 seconds.

She attempted the record at Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield, where she trained in her youth. As per Guinness World Records rules she was allowed three official attempts and she was determined to make each one count.

With the 20kg sack of coal held firmly on her shoulders she took off, smoke coming off her heels, sprinting the 50m in 8.53 seconds, then 8.78 seconds. After dipping time on the second – she dug deep, resolute to make it her best – and totally rocked it with the record-breaking time of 8.06 seconds.

She decided to attempt the the coal bag record attempt, as a nod to her Yorkshire roots and the the World Coal Carrying Championships, happening this Easter Monday in Gawthorpe. As a child she took part every year, winning the children's race five times and five sprint titles at the Deaf Coal carrying championships.

This year, she is back and ready to tackle the quintessential British race. Despite her record-breaking sprint achievement with the sack of coal, she is not confident she could win the Easter Monday coal race but simply loves the challenge and taking part. It is a long tough race!

The World Coal Carrying Championships, originated, like all good ideas in a pub and a challenge between two men arguing who was the fittest.

To settle the matter the two men raced each other on the Easter Monday from the pub to the village green Maypole – uphill over 1km with a sack of coal on their backs – and the race was born!

Guinness World Records have just officially recognised the event as the the longest-running coal-carrying competition, and the competition also hold two titles for the fastest woman* and fastest man** to compete the World Carrying Championships.