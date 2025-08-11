Gala screening in home city for Bradford filmmaker's debut feature

A scene from Jack King's film The Ceremony. Picture: FinnVarney/Cosmosquare Films

The film, King’s feature debut, has been on quite a journey since then. It received its world premiere at last year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival to great acclaim – it won the inaugural Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence. Next week sees the film’s Bradford premiere in a gala screening at Pictureville Cinema, followed by a Q&A with writer-director King, producer Hollie Bryan and members of the cast, prior to its release in cinemas around the country.

The Ceremony tells the story of two migrant workers at a hand car wash in Bradford who, after the tragic death of one of their co-workers, a young undocumented asylum seeker, make a fateful decision to give him a dignified burial in the hills. As the two men travel through the bleak wintry landscape with their friend’s body, they are forced into a powerful reckoning with grief, with their conflicting beliefs and with the land itself.

“For me part of the reason for making the film was about, albeit in a small way, restoring that lost dignity to those ‘disposable people’ living among us,” says King. “I have been working on the idea for a long time. It is about 12 years since I made the short film Pit Stop that this grew out of, so it has become quite a personal film in that sense.” He did extensive research, visiting hand car washes around the North, listening to the stories of those working there. “I wanted to inject as much authenticity and lived experience into the film as possible. That was the intention from the very beginning.”

The two actors cast in the lead roles are both experienced professionals with an impressive track record on stage and screen. “Tudor Cucu Dumitrescu who plays Christi, is Romanian and Erdal Yildiz, who plays Yusuf, is a German actor of Kurdish heritage; they are amazing actors,” says King. “We had limited time so we couldn’t do reshoots, we had to almost run it like a piece of theatre, really.” The supporting cast is made up of mostly young non-professional, first-time actors recruited from local theatre groups and through social media call-outs.

While the film, which King has in the past described as a ‘moral thriller’, explores a specific situation, time and place, it is essentially about morality, faith, life and death. It is a relatable universal story that reminds us of our shared humanity. “I like to think that most people will find a way to connect to it; it’s about empathy,” says King. “These two characters are facing a moral and spiritual dilemma and they have to find their way through a difficult situation. I think especially with the kind of discourse around immigration at the moment, these kinds of representations matter.”

The award recognition from the rebooted Edinburgh International Film Festival was a real boost to film. “It was great to get that validation, it encourages you to keep going,” says King. “And the award definitely helped in terms of securing a distribution deal. A lot of small films like ours don’t manage that. We are just really excited to get it out there in front of lots of different audiences.”

Filmed on location in 12 days on a tiny budget, The Ceremony was shot in black and white, partly because it is cheaper than colour but mainly for artistic reasons. “I was trying to present the Yorkshire Dales landscape through the eyes of people who haven’t seen it before. It is beautiful but it’s bleak, rugged and liminal especially in winter. I love that bleakness, and black and white captures it so well.”

While King admits that the independent filmmaking landscape is challenging – getting The Ceremony off the ground required a great deal of determination, doggedness and resilience – he remains optimistic about the future. “I think people want good stories they haven’t seen before, not just superhero movies,” he says. “I think there is an appetite for independent films; hopefully, if nothing else, I would like our film to be an example of what it is possible to achieve.”