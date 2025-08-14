Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finest comedy archive ever to have come onto the market has been secured for the nation and will be made available to the public.

Ray Galton and Alan Simpson are said to have invented the British sitcom and were responsible for creations including Hancock’s Half Hour and Steptoe and Son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their vast comedy collection is now at the University of York’s Borthwick Institute for Archives, where experts are astounded by its size and ordered nature.

Comedian Tony Hancock, left, with scriptwriters from left: Alan Simpson and Ray Galton, seated at a restaurant dining table, August 20th 1965. (Photo by Mike McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It has never been available to the public before and was kept in Galton’s cellar and includes scripts, contracts, press cuttings, recordings and correspondence.

Galton and Simpson met as teenagers in 1948 in a sanatorium where they were being treated for TB – and discovered a joint love of comedy.

They began writing and the archive contains their earliest scripts that were broadcast over hospital radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are almost 1,000 files of scripts, including a ‘lost’ film written for Hancock, which he rejected.

Steptoe's scarf

Discs labelled ‘Noah’ have music likely made for a never-produced Hancock musical, with songs written by Leslie Bricusse and possibly including a tune made for the Bond film Goldfinger.

Simpson’s 1951 typewriter – possibly bought with his first pay-check from the BBC – is included, as is Harold Steptoe’s famous scarf.

The archive covers Galton and Simpson’s whole career which lasted more than 60 years until 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Brannan, Keeper of Archives and Research Collections, secured the archive for Borthwick Institute after a fundraising effort of four years.

He said: “After we secured the Frankie Howerd archive we received an email asking if we were interested in the Galton and Simpson one.

“This was a few years ago, but of course this was of huge interest – it really was a missing part of our popular entertainment story.

“I went to see it in the cellar of Ray Galton’s home near Hampton Court Palace and the room was full of filing cabinets. Everything from Ray and Alan’s joint estates was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ray was a brilliant archivist in his own right so all the paperwork is highly organised, but there is still a great deal to discover. There are still boxes that need going through.

“The contracts and correspondence are interesting because they show how they licensed their material – and included are the details of the US licensing for Sanford and Son, the hugely popular American remake of Steptoe with a black cast.

“The first ever script of Hancock’s famous Blood Donor script is there and like all the scripts you can see how it developed and was altered to create the funniest lines.

“In terms of a comedy archive it doesn’t get better than this; when you consider what they did, and how much things changed because of what they did, it would be hard to find an archive which had a bigger impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Galton and Simpson really invented the British sitcom because until Hancock’s Half Hour a show would not have a single narrative – but they changed that.

“The character of Hancock – a man who wanted to better himself but whose situation meant he was unable to – has been re-hashed as a comedy role many times since; from Basil Fawlty and Del Boy to Arnold Rimmer and David Brent. The influence is remarkable.

“The archive includes details of an American version of Hancock from 1992 that never got made and there is also a film script project written for Hancock that has never been seen before.

“Called The Cruise or Winter in the Sun, it involves a vegetarian Hancock on a Mediterranean pleasure voyage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are unmade Hancock radio and TV scripts – some completed and others in a draft form – as well as a huge number of press cuttings.

“Academics are now more serious in studying comedy and this archive takes in almost all of the post-war period.

“It gives an insight into social attitudes, cultural references and popular culture – and do doubt more treasures will be discovered.

“The archive will be made available to the public soon – we just need to do a bit more fundraising first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Elms, archivist of The Tony Hancock Appreciation Society, said: “I can’t describe the significance of this to vintage comedy fans – there are so many wonderful things in it.

“We were aware of the archive but we were not aware of the extent of it. Of particular interest are the early scripts they wrote together when they were teenage patients in a sanatorium.

“Also, there are early drafts of scripts from Hancock’s TV shows. These are wonderful because you can see how the comedy developed.

“There is even a sketch which Galton and Simpson wrote in the style of the Goons for Peter Sellers who was appearing on another radio show. No one knew they had written it – everyone assumed it had been Spike Milligan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This fabulous archive is a window into the social history of the 1950s and 1960s and we are so pleased it is being stored professionally, in the right conditions and no longer hidden from view. We hope that a few more discoveries will be made.”

The archive is the largest philanthropically-funded collection ever acquired by the University of York.

Galton and Simpson were both awarded OBEs in the 2000 honours list In 2016, they were awarded a BAFTA fellowship for their comedy writing.