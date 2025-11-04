The actor was seen sporting a deer-stalker style hat and duffel coat during filming in the city of York. The festive film, will be released in 2026, follows an amateur production of A Christmas Carol at a retirement home, reluctantly directed by a reclusive man, Aubrey Flint (John Bradley), on community service.

Filming began on October 4, with today scenes being shot with Bradley in the Colliergate area of the city.

Other actors seen on set included Kiell Smith-Bynoe best known for his roles in sitcoms Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats, and Man Like Mobeen.

It also features other household names including critically acclaimed actors Richard E. Grant, Celia Imrie and Adjoa Andoh, along with Idiot Abroad star Karl Pilkington and BAFTA-nominated Dustin Demri-Burns.

Film crews and vans carrying camera equipment were seen parked along Fossgate and Colliergate, close to homeware shop Barnitts, at around 9.30 am.

A section of Barnitts was cordoned off for filming yesterday afternoon in a scene which is thought to have included Bradley.

It is being directed by Jack Spring and produced by Andy Brunskill, known for his work on Blood Diamond and Jane Eyre.

Mr Brunskill said they picked York for its "sheer beauty". He said: "We will be getting shots of the Minster and the streets located close to the Shambles."

According to Andy filming will last a week.

His production company SUMS Film & Media Ltd in a notice displayed on Colliergate, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by filming and appreciate residents and visitors of York for their patience and cooperation.

"Businesses will remain open as usual as filming progresses. Your safety is our priority, so please follow any crew member instructions and be cautious around filming equipment and activities."

SUMS Film & Media, Spring's Shush Films, in association with Tyke Films are producing the film for production company WestEnd Films. It has been written by written by Chris Boyle-McQuarry.

