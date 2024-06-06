Thsi video shows the moment TV star and Yorkshire legend Sean Bean ended up in a scuffle after he allegedly refused to stop vaping in a bar.

The actor, 65, was seated in a booth in a pub when a bouncer reportedly asked him to stop vaping in the early hours of June 1.

An onlooker, who had arrived 20 minutes earlier, said an exchange took place, and the star continued to vape despite being asked to stop.

They said Bean left the bar, before returning ten minutes later - and that's when the scuffle broke out. The pub goer claims Bean was wrestled to the floor before being dragged out of the bar. Footage of the alleged incident, which reportedly took place in Tom Thumb bar in Liverpool, appears to show Sean holding what looks like a vape pen.

Tom Thumb bar claimed the incident didn't take place. Sean Bean's representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The onlooker, 35, from Liverpool, said: "I was really surprised and pleased when I first looked up and saw him sitting there. I'm a huge fan - I love Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings. He's a great actor and I've not seen him there before. It was very exciting.”

"Then it was really disappointing when the bouncer had to go over. At first I thought it was for a photo, but actually he was asking Sean Bean to stop vaping in the bar. Sean kept saying he could do what he wanted. The bouncers were just doing what they do for everyone else - it was totally fair enough.

