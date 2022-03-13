Here are some of the Calderdale filming locations used in series one of Gentleman Jack, as well as other spots which were used as local locations but were actually filmed elsewhere.
1. Shibden Hall
Some may call this the star of the show, Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in the series. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out.
2. St Peter's Church
In episode two, Anne Lister attends her friend Vere Hobart's wedding at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London. But scenes for the interior of the church were actually filmed closer to home, in St Peter's Church in Sowerby.
Photo: BBC
3. Lord Nelson Inn, Luddenden
Locals to the Lord Nelson Inn in Luddenden will have noticed that the pub appeared in the very first episode of the series going by the name Stags Head Inn. The location was used for exterior shots.
4. The Fleece Inn, Elland
The inside of the Stags Head Inn was filmed in The Fleece Inn in Elland. The 400 year old pub was taken back in time for filming with all modern features hidden or disguised.
Photo: BBC