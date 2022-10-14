Gentleman Jack: Sally Wainwright quizzed over new series of hit TV show in Yorkshire village hall

The writer, producer, director and multi-BAFTA award-winner took part in a Q&A hosted by Cragg Vale History Group at St John’s Church in Cragg Vale.

An audience of around 80 squeezed in to hear the Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley and Last Tango creator talk about her early obstacles and determination to become a writer as well as her present-day successes.

She was happy to provide insights into her earlier writing career, which led to work on productions such as The Archers and Coronation Street, before scripting the comedy ‘At home with the Braithwaites’, which ran for four seasons.

She talked about the characters and storylines in Happy Valley, along with the research and filming of Gentleman Jack - a production she said she is particularly proud of as it has raised the profile of Anne Lister, Shibden Hall and the history of the Halifax area.

Asked whether there will be the much-requested series three of Gentleman Jack, she said she would love to finish off the story but left the audience with a cliffhanger as to whether it will be made or not.

Since HBO ended its collaboration with the BBC’s Gentleman Jack on July 7, fans across the world have been clamoring on social media for another US network to step in and renew this production.

With reassurances from Sally that she would like to continue writing further seasons, the fandom has been hard at work coordinating efforts to #SaveGentlemanJack.

