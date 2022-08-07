American network HBO decided to ends its involvement in the production of the show, which stars Suranne Jones as 19th century landowner Anne Lister, often regarded as the “first modern lesbian”.

The BBC, which jointly produces the show with the American broadcaster, has said it is in talks with the creator of Gentleman Jack following the announcement from HBO.

Women from Spain, Germany, Texas and Yorkshire danced along to the Gentleman Jack theme tune at the home of Anne Lister on Saturday afternoon as part of the ongoing campaign to save the show.

Dance teacher Helen Hawkins, who organised the event at Shibden Hall, said: “Wow what a day. Insane. Unbelievable.

“Jill Liddington the author of Female Fortune - one of the best books about Anne Lister - came to cheer us on and Sally Wainwright’s sister was to the right of me dancing.”

The campaign has also received the backing of O'Hooley and Tidow, the folk duo who created the theme tune to the show. The pair gave the campaigners the right to use their music as they danced in front of the ancetral home of Lister on Saturday afternoon.

