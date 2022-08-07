Gentleman Jack: #SaveGentlemanJack campaign's flash mob outside Shibden Hall

More than 200 people from across the world descended on Shibden Hall this weekend as part of the campaign to save Gentleman Jack from the chop.

By Sophie Mei Lan
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 11:21 am

American network HBO decided to ends its involvement in the production of the show, which stars Suranne Jones as 19th century landowner Anne Lister, often regarded as the “first modern lesbian”.

The BBC, which jointly produces the show with the American broadcaster, has said it is in talks with the creator of Gentleman Jack following the announcement from HBO.

Women from Spain, Germany, Texas and Yorkshire danced along to the Gentleman Jack theme tune at the home of Anne Lister on Saturday afternoon as part of the ongoing campaign to save the show.

Dance teacher Helen Hawkins, who organised the event at Shibden Hall, said: “Wow what a day. Insane. Unbelievable.

“Jill Liddington the author of Female Fortune - one of the best books about Anne Lister - came to cheer us on and Sally Wainwright’s sister was to the right of me dancing.”

The campaign has also received the backing of O'Hooley and Tidow, the folk duo who created the theme tune to the show. The pair gave the campaigners the right to use their music as they danced in front of the ancetral home of Lister on Saturday afternoon.

1. Flash mob

The Gentleman Jack flash mob perform in front of Shibden Hall.

Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales

2. Helen Hawkins

The Gentleman Jack flash mob led by Helen Hawkins in front of Shibden Hall.

Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales

3. Jill Liddington

Jill Liddington, writer of Female Fortune, the inspiration for Gentleman Jack, with Helen Hawkins outside Shibden Hall.

Photo Sales

4. Flash mob

More than 200 people attended the event

Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
Gentleman JackBBCAmerican
Next Page
Page 1 of 3