Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones in the BBC drama series, is expected to return to our TV screens soon.

Fashion in Anne Lister’s Time (1791-1840) at Bankfield Museum in Halifax will explore the different styles of fashion worn during the lifetime of the town’s famous resident, Anne Lister, and show how her own unique style contrasted with what women of that time were expected to wear.

Anne Lister of Shibden Hall, Halifax, was a businesswoman, landowner, lesbian, scholar and traveller. Her incredible story, and iconic style, has become world-famous through Sally Wainwright’s BBC/HBO series, Gentleman Jack.

A selection of fascinating 1830s dresses and accessories from Bankfield Museum’s world-class collection of costumes and textiles will be on display, along with many items loaned from museums across the country.

An example of an 1830s dress from Bankfield Museum’s collection.

These loans include a selection of locally made dresses from Bradford Museums and Galleries and Kirklees Museums, shoes and an evening dress from Northampton Museum, and day dresses, accessories and a bodice from North Lincolnshire Museum Service and Harrogate Museums.

There are also loans from current makers, including an 1830s evening dress by dressmaker, Anja Huddart, that won the Costume Society Patterns of Fashion Award 2021. Milliner, Lauren Martin has made an 1830s bonnet especially for the exhibition and historical costume maker, Richard Macfarlane has made a man’s 1830s style coat.

In addition, an iconic 1830s costume from the 1999 BBC production of Wives and Daughters worn by actress Rosamund Pike will be on display alongside a specially commissioned wig made by Lynn Kelly, a professional wig maker. The design is based on a hairstyle called the Apollo knot that was popular in the 1830s and is trimmed with feathers, beads, and ornaments.

Later in the year, there will also be a world exclusive exhibition of costumes used in the filming of the second series. These will go on display once the final episode of the second season has aired. This follows on from the highly successful exhibition of series one costumes at Bankfield Museum in 2019. More details will be available once the BBC release date is confirmed.

Costumes from series one of Gentleman Jack, on display at Bankfield Museum in 2019.

Bankfield Museum curator Elinor Camille-Wood said: “I really wanted to be able to show the richness of this period with all the large sleeves, intricate patterns, flamboyant bonnets, wonderful waistcoats, and lots more.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Jenny Lynn, said: “This fascinating exhibition will explore the styles and fashions from the time of Anne Lister, featuring a wide selection of period costumes from the early to mid-19th Century.

“Visitors will be able to see exquisite pieces from Calderdale museums’ own collection as well as further items on loan from museum collections across the country. Fans of Anne Lister and Gentleman Jack will be able to see just how unique Anne’s style was for the time, and also gain further appreciation of the costume design in the series.

“Later this year, fans will receive a further treat, as the exhibition will develop to include fashions worn by the cast in the much-anticipated second series of the hit programme.”

Fashion in Anne Lister’s time opens at Bankfield Museum on Saturday, March 26 and will be on display until December 24 It will be opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale on March 26 at 10am and everyone is welcome to attend this opening event.