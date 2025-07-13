Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the landowner, benefactor and smoothly eligible bachelor James Hadleigh he starred in the station’s first Friday night serial, Gazette, before being spun off into a long-running series of his own.

Harper had made his name on the BBC, as an out-of-time Edwardian swordsman named Adam Adamant who was mysteriously transported to London in the swinging Sixties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a sort of adult version of Doctor Who, conceived by the same producer, Sydney Newman.

English actor and DJ Gerald Harper in the offices of Capital Radio in London, with presenter Dave Cash (1942 - 2016) sitting on a desk behind him, UK, 14th October 1973. (Photo by Jack Kay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Adam Adamant Lives! became a cult favourite but even more mainstream success was to follow in Yorkshire.

Gazette was a series set in the office of a weekly newspaper in the North Riding.

James Hadleigh was originally a Whitehall civil servant whose family owned the paper and who decided to return home to run it, despite knowing little about the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conceived in a world in which government mandarins and weekly newspapers were still considered glamorous, YTV found that the amorous adventures of Harper’s character were more interesting to viewers than the filling of column inches and so Hadleigh became the main character in a self-named series.

It ran for four series until 1976 and was a Friday night favourite from the station’s first week on air.

Each series saw Hadleigh with a different girlfriend or fiancee, none of whom he managed to get to the aisle. Meanwhile he had to contend with various business entanglements and his interfering aunt, Lady Helen Hadleigh (Ambrosine Phillpotts).

Farnley Hall near Otley doubled as the fictional Hadleigh estate although its interiors were plywood sets in YTV’s studio four in Leeds. The earliest episodes preceded its completion and were shot at a hired studio in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerald George Frederick Harper was born in Middlesex in 1929, the son of stockbroker Ernest Harper and his wife Mary, and had planned to become a doctor.

But the acting bug bit him while he was at school and after two years of national service, during which he served as a second lieutenant in the Royal Artillery, he abandoned his medicine course at Cambridge and auditioned successfully for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

He appeared in a series of one-act plays by Bernard Shaw at the London Arts Theatre and then at Liverpool Playhouse before returning to London to perform in a production of Charley’s Aunt with Frankie Howerd.

He would later spend two years with the Old Vic Company, touring America and appearing on Broadway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His film roles in the 1950s included minor parts in The Dam Busters, The Admirable Crichton and the Titanic reconstruction, A Night to Remember.

His standard casting was as officers or bumptious officials, though he played against type in Tiger in the Smoke (1956) in which he was cast as a petty crook.

Other appearances included The League of Gentlemen (1960) and the Cliff Richard musicals The Young Ones and Wonderful Life, in the early 1960s.

His breakout role came on TV in 1966 when Newman’s BBC drama department concocted Adam Adamant Lives! as a reaction to the changing cultural mores of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adamant, so the story went, had been frozen in a block of ice by an arch-nemesis called The Face and then accidentally thawed some 60 years later and (borrowing a trick from The Avengers on ITV) paired with a liberated female sidekick (Juliet Harmer).

Gazette and Hadleigh followed immediately, and Harper was soon famous enough to be featured on This Is Your Life and to host his own suggestive radio show, A Sunday Affair with Gerald Harper, which saw him sending roses and champagne to listeners celebrating various life events.

Throughout all this he continued to appear on stage and as recently as 2008 was touring the country as the judge in Bill Kenwright’s production of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None.

He was married and divorced twice: first first in 1958 to the actress Jane Downs; and in 1976 to Carla Rabaiotti, a former air stewardess.