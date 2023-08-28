All Sections
Grassington: All Creatures Great and Small village named among prettiest in the UK

A Yorkshire village has been identified as one of the prettiest in the UK as it is set to be inundated with visitors this Bank Holiday.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 28th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST
A popular place for tourists due to its links with Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small, Grassington is also a very popular residential hotspot.
A popular place for tourists due to its links with Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small, Grassington is also a very popular residential hotspot.

A company has named the seven most stunning destination villages, as millions of motorists plan to drive across the country for a day out on Bank Holiday Monday.

Grassington in North Yorkshire “features plenty of walking trails for drivers to get out and stretch their legs”, according to a report by car rental firm StressFreeCarRental.com.

Of Grassington, it says: “Surrounded by pretty limestone buildings, Grassington in North Yorkshire features several walking trails around the bordering National Park, with country pubs, independent shops and small cafes surrounding the cobbled streets of the village square.”

John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com said: “The UK has some of the prettiest and quaint villages in the world, and motorists should seriously consider making a pit stop through some of these gorgeous destinations as they head out this bank holiday.

“Over 14 million drivers are expected to hit the roads, so making a detour to stretch your legs and get some fresh air after being stuck in traffic for hours is a good idea.

“Rather than stopping over in a service station, make the most out of your road trip and have a stroll around some of the most beautiful villages the UK has to offer.”

Other villages featured include Inkberrow, Worcestershire; East Budleigh, Devon; Crovie in Scotland; and Solva, in Wales.

