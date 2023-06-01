Phil Spencer will be exploring the beautiful countryside of the Yorkshire Dales with Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg in tonight’s episode of Great British Dog Walks.

The second episode of Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer will air on Thursday, June 1, 2023 on Channel 4 at 9pm. Phil Spencer will walk across Britain along the Coast to Coast trail with his canine companion, Luna, and having heartfelt conversations with new friends along the way.

The three-part Channel 4 show will see the property guru embarking on a nature adventure with his German short-haired pointer puppy and it is produced by Raise the Roof Productions for More4. The famous Coast to Coast footpath takes you from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.

On each leg of the journey he will be joined by a different celebrity and their dogs; famous faces include SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham with his bulldog Alf, Paralympic gold medalist Libby Clegg with her retired guide dog Hatti and guide dog Bramble as well as JLS pop star turned farmer JB Gill with his rescue dog Nala.

Phil Spencer and Libby Clegg with dogs Luna, Bramble and Hatti at Simonstone Hotel. (Pic credit: Raise the Roof Productions / Channel 4)

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer episode 2 preview

Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, and Phil Spencer will be exploring the Yorkshire Dales with their dogs Luna, Hatti and Bramble.

Libby is a double Paralympic gold medal winner, former World Champion and mother of one. She was also a finalist on Dancing On Ice in 2020 as the first partially sighted person to participate.

Libby will share her life story and Phil will learn all about Hatti’s role in helping Libby live life in the fearless way that she does. He will even see in person how unstoppable she is when a spring snowstorm threatens to hinder their plans.

