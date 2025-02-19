In the latest episode of the Great British Menu, veteran chef and judge Michael O’Hare’s ‘distracting’ outfit made an impression on the viewers - here are their reactions.

The latest episode of Great British Menu saw North East and Yorkshire contestants Minal Patel, Callum Leslie and Ahmed Abdalla create a fish course to compete for the final spot.

With Andi Oliver as the presenter of the show, the star judge for the episode was veteran chef, Michael O’Hare, who is from Middlesbrough.

He opened the popular Michelin-starred Leeds restaurant Man Behind The Curtain and Psycho Sandbar, both of which are now closed.

Michael O'Hare with Yorkshire contestants Scott John-Hodgson, Minal Patel, Callum Leslie and Ahmed Abdalla. (Pic credit: BBC / Optomen Television Limited / Gemma Sharman)

During the North East and Yorkshire heat episode, which aired on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Michael was wearing a black t-shirt with shorts and what a viewer described as ‘swimming goggles’.

Here are all the reactions from viewers on his unique fashion statement.

Viewers react to ‘distracting’ outfit worn by Michael O’Hare on Great British Menu

“Michael never disappoints with his unique style.” - Caroline Hay-Crawford

Michael O'Hare and Andi Oliver. (Pic credit: BBC / Optomen Television Limited / Gemma Sharman)

“What a sight !! What's with the goggles? And yet another chef is not cooking or tasting fish. Surely a fish course should be fish?” - Hazel Hammond

“I think Michael O’Hare is losing my vote. Undoubtedly a great chef but, to my mind, spending too much energy on being whacky for no particular benefit. Distracting for all the wrong reasons.” - Maxine Barrable

“I (increasingly) think Michael O'Hare is 'losing his mind' ? Like - WHAT THE HELL on 'any' level of 'Professional standards' As an example to the candidates was 'THAT' ensemble he was wearing tonight??” - Michael Stansfield

“The glasses just made me think of swimming! Sorry to not be cool but that’s what I felt.” - Sally Weiss

“At least he could tie his hair back.” - Shirley Spear

“I bet if anyone went to his restaurant dressed like that, they would be shown the door!!” - Hazel Hammond

“They all looked great. I think I would go to the tea party.” - Mark Rees

“What is the judge wearing..???” - Malcolm Dixon

“He likes to be a bit different but those glasses wtaf? I wouldn’t be able to stop myself from laughing at him.” - Emma Powell

“Welding goggles?” - Nige Malik

“He has his own style for sure.” - Trish Begg

“What the hell has happened toTGBM?? A vegetarian fish course?and a veteran judge looking like he was going to a rocky horror show sorry I’m a bit of a traditionalist.” - Mandy Tyler

“Michael has always dressed in his own style, nothings changed.” - Julie Sims

“I keep thinking he is about to look into one of those scientific, smoked, steaming, pretentious dishes they sometimes turn out!” - Jane Crossen

“His hair all over the place and wearing shorts in a kitchen? Bit mad.” - Mark Brady

“He never disappoints. The glasses & moon boots are something else!” - samjwhite15

“I love him and as someone else said he never disappoints- shorts and a doctors coat.” - addicted_to_edm

“What was Michael O’Hare wearing, he made Andy Oliver look understated.” - The Obsessive One

“Michael's outfits as quirky as his cooking..looked like a nutty professor gotta love him.....” - Trish Clarke

“The glasses are bad but the shorts, the boots.” - Ruth Mclachlan

“I like Michael but was not convinced by the goggles last night. He looked like he was channeling lab assistant vibes.” - Liz Scoffield

“Tonight Michael should bring a snorkel and flippers to go with the goggles.” - Garvan Gill