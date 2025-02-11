Great Celebrity Bake Off: Sarah Beeny and Yorkshire singer Self Esteem to appear on Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer episode
As well as a line-up of celebrity amateur bakers, the new series of the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will also be introducing a new judge.
During each episode, four celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the signature, technical and showstopper rounds. At the end of each episode just one celebrity will be crowned Star Baker.
Former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine, and a longstanding friend of Prue, Caroline Waldegrave OBE, joins the show alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood.
Paul and Caroline will judge the celebrities best baking efforts in these episodes for Stand Up To Cancer.
This year, the following stars will be facing the challenges:
Broadcaster, best-selling author, businesswoman and podcaster Sarah Beeny
Comedian Adam Buxton
Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg
Sibling TV presenters and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas
TV presenter and broadcaster Kate Garraway
Model, actor, author and changemaker Ellie Goldstein
TV presenter, national treasure and TV royalty Gloria Hunniford OBE
Actor and writer Jim Howick
Actor, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo
Broadcaster Roman Kemp
Comedian and writer Jamali Maddix
Actress and writer Maxine Peake
Record-breaking podcasters and broadcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey
Singer/songwriter and actress Self Esteem, also known as Rebecca Lucy Taylor
Actress and writer Meera Syal
Comedian and actor Tommy Tiernan
Comedian Phil Wang
Actress, writer and comedian Sophie Willan
Bake Off hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will also return to provide motivation, tea and sympathy for the celebrity bakers going head-to-head in the Bake Off tent.
Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4. The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 this spring.