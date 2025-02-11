The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will return to Channel 4 this spring with a star-studded line up, including Sarah Beeny and the Yorkshire singer Self Esteem.

As well as a line-up of celebrity amateur bakers, the new series of the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will also be introducing a new judge.

During each episode, four celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the signature, technical and showstopper rounds. At the end of each episode just one celebrity will be crowned Star Baker.

Former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine, and a longstanding friend of Prue, Caroline Waldegrave OBE, joins the show alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood.

Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025 contestants. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Paul and Caroline will judge the celebrities best baking efforts in these episodes for Stand Up To Cancer.

This year, the following stars will be facing the challenges:

Broadcaster, best-selling author, businesswoman and podcaster Sarah Beeny

Paul, Caroline, Noel, Alison on Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer 2025. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Comedian Adam Buxton

Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg

Sibling TV presenters and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas

TV presenter and broadcaster Kate Garraway

Model, actor, author and changemaker Ellie Goldstein

TV presenter, national treasure and TV royalty Gloria Hunniford OBE

Actor and writer Jim Howick

Actor, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo

Broadcaster Roman Kemp

Comedian and writer Jamali Maddix

Actress and writer Maxine Peake

Record-breaking podcasters and broadcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey

Singer/songwriter and actress Self Esteem, also known as Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Actress and writer Meera Syal

Comedian and actor Tommy Tiernan

Comedian Phil Wang

Actress, writer and comedian Sophie Willan

Bake Off hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will also return to provide motivation, tea and sympathy for the celebrity bakers going head-to-head in the Bake Off tent.