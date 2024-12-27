Gregor Fisher and Greg McHugh on why father and son comedy Only Child is so relatable

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bit-part actor Richard’s long overdue visit to recently widowed Ken makes him realise his dad may need a bit more full time help – but that is pretty much true about anything. An eccentric, strong-willed technophobe, Ken is set in his ways, leaving Richard worrying about his dad growing old.

Written by Bryce Hart, Only Child – whose last episode was last night after starting in November – features domestic and generational differences and neighbourly squabbles, all told through the lens of Richard and Ken’s comedic relationship.

The two stars have their say on the show.

Gregor Fisher and Greg McHugh in Only Child. Picture: BBC.

What's the relationship like between Ken and Richard?

Fisher says: "This is like being in the psychiatrist's chair or something. What's the relationship? I'm his daddy and he's my son and I suppose the relationship is quite a wee bit tricky because I'm maybe slightly dotted, old.

“I play the older member of the cast, surprisingly enough. And he's [Greg McHugh] the younger chap. And I'm maybe slightly on the eccentric side, shall we say. And he’s [Ken] a bit of a hoarder, and his memory maybe isn't as sharp as it should be. A bit like me, actually. I'm an absolute bloody shoo-in for this part. Because all these things are true of me.”

McHugh adds: “The relationship between Ken and Richard is complex. Richard loves Ken, Ken loves Richard but like all families, they don't get on all the time. And in fact, the more time they spend together, the less they tend to get on. And it's just kind of like every family really, or many families in that respect.”

What brings Richard back to live with his dad?

McHugh says: “Richard is an actor whose career isn't going terribly well…there's no reflection on me personally about this! And he [Richard] goes and moves back in with his dad [Ken]. He's not working very much, his mum has died a year before…and so he goes back to see his dad to kind of help him adjust to life as a widower.”

Fisher adds: “I think, on the face of it, and for the purposes of this programme, he's probably a wee bit concerned about his dad. I think he's concerned, but it happens by an accident as well, as all good comedy does.”

What other characters do we meet in Only Child?

Fisher sasy: “There's Rod who's next door, played by Stuart Bowman, who's good fun. Oh yes, there's an absolute nutcase of a character called Digsy [played by Paul Rattray] who's a nutcase, but he's very charming at the same time, and he's a bit of a, he's always stealing things, bikes and sausages and the like. Sausages? Yes. Tune in. It's hard to believe, but it's true.”

What can viewers expect from this new comedy series?

McHugh says: “Oh, we meet a selection of fantastic characters in Only Child. We meet Emily who's the neighbour who Richard quite fancies but doesn't know how to behave around. We have Digsy who's the local, slightly mad man who can't stop stealing things played by Paul Rattray - a fantastic character. We've got Rod, who lives next door, played by Stuart Bowman, who…cannot judge social situations very well at all.

“So, we've got a huge range of people that you come and meet that Richard has to navigate, via his dad, who's also driving him mad. So, there's a real clash of characters.”

Do you relate to your character at all?

McHugh says: “I think this is probably the closest I have played to myself in terms of a character. I'm not Richard, I sometimes find him a bit annoying. Although, people might say that about me, who know me. So, I can relate to Richard a lot.

“Obviously, I'm an actor for a living…I understand the ups and downs. I also understand the reality of coping with slightly older parents, who I'm very lucky to still have…but who are also maddening.”