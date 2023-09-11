A star of the much-loved and award-winning BBC drama Happy Valley has become the patron of a Yorkshire theatre.

James Norton, who played bad guy Tommy Lee Royce in the smash hit show written and directed by Sally Wainwright, has agreed to become the patron of Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre (SJT).

Norton, who has also appeared in McMafia and Grantchester, as well as being tipped by some to be the next James Bond, grew up in Malton, just 20 miles from the theatre, and did work experience there as a teenager.

The 38-year-old credited his time at Stephen Joseph Theatre, when he was just 15 years old, as kickstarting his interested in acting.

James Norton (pic by Michael Shelford)

He said: ““I’ve always remembered my time at the SJT fondly, so I’m delighted to be able to add my name to the illustrious roll call of people associated with it. It’s a beacon of excellence in my home county.”

Paul Robinson, artistic director at the SJT, says: “James has always been remarkably generous in crediting the SJT as such an influence on his career, so when we started talking about a patron, he was our obvious first choice.”

Helen Boaden, the chair of Scarborough Theatre Trust, which runs the SJT, says: “We are delighted and very proud that James Norton has agreed to be our patron. It’s a testament to the respect, loyalty and affection which the SJT commands across the UK theatre industry. Welcome, James.”

