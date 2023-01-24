A music venue in prime Happy Valley country has banned the BBC crime series’ most notorious villain from entering the premises.

The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge issued a light-hearted tweet barring Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, from the club and members’ co-operative.

The post read: “FYI for Trades Club staff - we've had reports that Thomas Royce may be back in the area. A reminder that he is barred from the club - any questions please see me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge is the Calder Valley mill town where several Happy Valley scenes have been filmed. Main character Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, lives in a period property on Hangingroyd Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trades Club is a ‘socialist’ members’ club, bar and music venue founded by trade unions in 1924. It is famed for having hosted big name artists including Richard Hawley, George Ezra, Reverend & The Makers and Turin Brakes and has been called ‘the hippest venue in the north’ by The Guardian.