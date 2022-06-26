The weather presenter, who worked with Harry on Look North, posted a picture of her, Harry and husband Johnny l'Anson on their wedding day with an emotive message.

Harry performed the wedding ceremony when Keeley and Johnny, who also works for the BBC, got married in Knaresborough in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeley is the latest of thousands of people to pay tribute to Harry after his death was announced by a tearful Amy Garcia at the end of Friday nights show.

Harry Gration with Keeley Donovan and Johnny l'Anson on their wedding day in Knaresborough. (Credit: Keeley Donovan/Instagram)

Scores of former colleagues have also come forward to pay tribute, describing him as a 'outstanding broadcaster and a proud Yorkshireman'.

On her instagram, alongside a picture of the the three on their wedding day, she wrote: "This is the day @mrharrygration married us, our dear friend. I remember when we asked him he cried. He treated me like his daughter at Look North.

"He was so kind and generous, always sneaking off to pay for meals but also in the time and opportunities he gave me on air.