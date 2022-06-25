The much-loved personality was a familiar face for millions across Yorkshire following his near-four decade stint on the news show.

He stepped down in 2020. He had joined the BBC in 1978 and four years later began to present Look North.

For the last seven years, he fronted the show with Amy Garcia and before that had also worked with Christa Ackroyd for 13 years.

Yorkshire broadcasting legend Harry Gration died aged 71

A number of his former colleagues and friends have paid tribute to him since his death was announced. Christine Talbot has worked extensively with Harry in recent months and told her social media followers she had spoken to him on Thursday.

She said: "My dear friend Harry - a true Yorkshire legend We’ve had such fun together. We chatted just yesterday as we were planning a charity event next Friday. Just devastated and shocked. My heart goes out to Helen @HeleGration, his lovely boys and all Harry’s loved ones xxx"

But readers of The Yorkshire Post have also been contacting us with their tributes and memories of the 'proud Yorkshireman'.Here are just some of the hundreds of tributes we've received:

Bernard Ross Lee said: "What a very very sad loss , Harry I salute you man , a Yorkshire legend through and through, an irreplaceable Yorkshire icon. Rest in peace Harry."

Ann Varey said: "Harry was such a lovely man, he opened our Gala a few times for us and he was so lovely and down to earth, he chatted with anyone and everyone, always stayed to the end with us and just made everyone feel they were his friend. R.I.P Harry sending love and condolences to his family x"

Mark Mathieson said: "Such sad news. I met Harry many moons ago at the Yorkshire Television studios in Leeds. I will always remember how genuine and interested he was about me and my life as we chatted, without ever talking about himself. A very humble, kind-natured and down to earth gentleman. Sleep well, Harry, you will be greatly missed."

Richard Nicholson said: "Absolutely gutted to hear this desperately sad news. I met Harry a number of times and he was a true gent and champion of all things Yorkshire. He’ll be much missed."

Miriam Charnock said: "The epitome of many personable and envious attributes, understated, humorous, talented, quintessentially Yorkshire first , English man 2nd, humble and he loved cricket...... nowt much else to say really other than they don’t make like you any more Harry. RIP and condolences to your family."

Lisa McGauley said: "Met Harry a few times; mostly cricket related. This is such sad news. He was a very fine and kind gentleman. My condolences to his family and friends."

Julie Booth said: "RIP Harry! I remember when I was a kid, seeing him every Friday night down the Talk of the Town chippy & nicking one of my chips! He was such a lovely man, always had a smile on his face."

Dawn West said: "Very sad and shocking news bless him he was a true gent rip harry u made me feel safe and secure in hard times x"

Bridget Ellerington said: "An absolutely awesome presenter, who will be sadly missed. RIP Harry. Sending our condolences to his family and of course all of his friends and former colleagues at the BBC."

Vik McDonald said: "Oh no! Harry is forever part of my Yorkshire memories. Gutted to hear this, most down to earth news presenter. He will be sorely missed by many."

Mark Johnson said: "If he were a stick of rock, he'd have YORKSHIRE all the way through."

Helen Burnett said: "Top bloke, always seemed such a lovely person, such a sad day."

Simon Oliver said: "Quite possibly the nicest man I was lucky to meet. Such a loss."

Paul Brent said: "I met him several times. Laterally in about 2018 at Coble Landing at Filey whilst on the Look North charity push. Whilst Paul Hudson, Keally Donavan etc hovered in the background, Harry came forward chatting to all and everyone in a genuine and warm way. RIP a true Yorkshire Gentleman. Condolences to his family."

John Hastings said: "Very sad to learn about this- up here in Cumbria, Harry was known for his work on Grandstand & Final Score as well as being the first host of The Super League Show when it began in 1999. My profound condolences go to his family and friends at this desperate time & my heart felt for Amy when she broke down announcing the sad news.